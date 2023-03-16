The Mint Museum in Uptown Charlotte hosted the first-ever collection exploring Pablo Picasso's use of landscapes to describe his perception of the world in the traveling exhibition "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds."
The exhibition opened on Feb. 11 and will be open through May 21. Being one of only two locations where the collection will be shown, and the only one on the East Coast, is an accomplishment for the Charlotte community, which gets to share Picasso's art with the world.
"Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" will be the only exhibition on view on April 8 in the United States to commemorate Picasso's works on the 50th anniversary of the artist's death. This exhibit is a part of the Picasso Celebration 1973-2023, a structured 50 exhibitions throughout Europe and North America surveying Picasso's interpretations and works.
Over 40 paintings and sculptures from 14 different public and private collections show the evolution of Picasso's depiction of landscapes throughout his career and different periods, including the Blue Period, the Rose Period, the African-influenced Period and the Cubism Period.
Many of his landscape works emerge as creative tokens and memories formed during his lifetime of travel and relocation. They give a glimpse into his thought process and show viewers his impression of the world around him, including Spain and France during industrialization and urban growth. Notable pieces featured in this exhibition include: "The Village of Vauvenargues" (1959), "Boisgeloup in the Rain, with Rainbow" (1932) and "The Reservoir, Horta de Ebro" (1909).
There are also photographs, films, newsreels and other materials displayed that encapsulate the full context behind Picasso's inspiration and works.
The guided audio tour available in English and Spanish is a unique addition that gives depth to the exhibition. Viewers can scan QR codes listed at 13 different points throughout the exhibit. These will link to a playlist where people can listen to background information, historical relevance, quotes from artists and descriptions of the places Picasso chose as his inspiration to help conceptualize his work.
The exhibit was organized by the American Federation of Arts and curated by Laurence Madeline, chief curator for French National Heritage. In addition to the "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds," there is also the "Bearden/Picasso: Rhythms and Reverberations" portion of the exhibit which explores the relationship between the artworks of Romare Bearden, the namesake of Charlotte's Romare Bearden Park, and Picasso. It highlights the commonalities and parallels in their cubist works.
Tickets allow for two hours to view "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" and "Bearden/Picasso: Rhythms and Reverberations" and include general admission for the rest of the day. Because this is a special exhibition, tickets are priced differently from general admission. However, Mint members, college students and seniors get a discounted rate, while students in grades K-12, art teachers and children four and under get in for free.
Writer's note:
Most people do not typically picture landscapes when thinking about Picasso's work, which is astounding considering the high quality and depth of works within this exhibition. However, seeing Picasso's work is on many people's bucket lists, including mine, so when my grandfather and I walked in, we were blown away by the talent and wide array of works.
The Mint Museum has always stayed ahead of the game in bringing unique and highly sought-after pieces to the Charlotte community, reaching a new level of awe.
I was impressed at the diversity of the crowd, age in particular, viewing the exhibit, which shows the reason Picasso is so renowned is because of his ability to appeal to many different audiences and generations.
It took us about an hour to go through and view the exhibit. Since everyone has timed tickets, it can get quite crowded towards the beginning of the exhibition, so our suggestion is to move on to the second section and loop back around to the front at the end, so you can view the pieces and read the name plates without disruption.
Everyone, including those unfamiliar with the arts, should try to visit and learn something new and enjoy the presence of talent.