In my second year of covering Sundance, I was fortunate enough to cover a total of twenty-one films during the festival's running time. Some of those films were quite exceptional, whereas others were the polar opposite. The seven films listed below definitely fit the cliché of being a "mixed bag." Certain titles are terrible, but others simply rest at being average with an occasional good performance. Where the problems with these films reside is that they don't live up to their fullest potential. Some of these films may work for you or a mass audience, but they don't work for me.
7. "Living"
None of my issues with "Living" have anything to do with Bill Nighy's excellent leading performance. The problems I have with the film mainly revolve around the absolutely languid pacing. Unlike the film it is based on, "Ikiru," there's no real way into this cold British landscape emotionally. When watching a heavy drama like this, you want to be emotionally invested with the characters. Even with the strong lead performance, the film never becomes anything more than simply "fine."
6. "The Master"
"The Master" follows two African American women who begin to share disturbing experiences at a predominantly white college in New England. That premise gives a lot to chew on in the film from a more allegorical perspective. While the ideas are quite interesting, they never resolved in a satisfying way for me. Regina Hall is fantastic as someone trying to deal with prejudice in an all-white workplace. But even when we start understanding how the story involves possession, it's never frightening. This is unfortunate with as strong of a lead performance as we're given.
5. "Call Jane"
A story like "Call Jane" is the sort of material that thrills me. Set in the 1960s, a traditional housewife (Elizabeth Banks) joins "The Jane Collective" to fight for women's rights. With actors like Banks and Sigourney Weaver, the performances are definitely the standout here. The problem is in the lackluster screenplay that preaches to its audience about the history. This usually consists of an actor making an emotional speech, but this film has too many to go around. If you don't know the story, I definitely recommend it, but be sure and follow up with accurate research afterward.
4. "When You Finish Saving The World"
The opening night film has always had a divisive response at any film festival. Some people come out of the show loving it, and others absolutely hate it. I reside in the camp of being absolutely frustrated with first-time filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg. You can see how this story feels personal to Eisenberg through the performance of Finn Wolfhard. The dynamic between Wolfhard and his mother (Julianne Moore) is so incredibly spiteful that it never worked for me. Everything about this story feels personal but never engaging.
3. "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"
Certain films won't be to everyone's liking, which is how I feel with "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande." We follow Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), a 55-year-old widow who's seeking a connection with anyone she can find. This leads her to hire Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack) for all of her companionship needs and a long afternoon in a hotel room together. The problem is that the drama portrayed never feels entirely realistic. Yes, McCormack and Thompson have nice chemistry, but it never feels genuine.
2. "You Won't Be Alone"
"Elevated horror" is a new term in the horror genre that denotes a very specific type of artistic movie. For many die-hard film fans, that "elevated horror" type story is most commonly associated with the studio A24. After seeing "You Won't Be Alone," I feel certain that any studio that passed on this film made the right call. The "artistic quality" takes away any sort of scares we could have, and the constant narration makes it all feel tiresome. If you're looking to take a dip into new sorts of horror films, this is not the one to start with.
1. "Alice"
"Alice" is the one film from Sundance this year that left me scratching my head. Alice, an enslaved woman in the 19th century Antebellum South, makes a daring escape from her plantation. What she discovers is that it's really the year 1973, thanks to some help from Common as Frank. Advertised as an homage to blaxploitation thrillers, there's nothing in this film that's very thrilling or fun. The problem is that the film never quite explains why things are happening and why Alice is on a plantation in the first place. In 104 minutes, we're never given a chance to establish who these characters are.
