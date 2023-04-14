Early on, Shanta Swinton found a love for art and enjoyed the freedom it gave her. She shared that freedom with her country through military service and recently returned to school to continue pursuing art.
After graduating high school with honors, Swinton came to UNC Charlotte to study illustration. She worked three jobs while attending school, but it was not enough to cover college expenses as she was also the sole provider for her three-year-old son.
She realized she had to create a new plan to be a successful mother and have a career.
"They offered it all, repaying school loans, $20,000 bonuses, money to go back to school, etc. It was like a dream come true," said Swinton. It was then she decided to enlist in the United States Air Force.
"During my enlistment, my experiences gave me more drive and passion for growth and stability," Swinton said. So she went back to school, attending The Art Institute of Charlotte, earning an associate's in graphic design.
After getting into a sense of normalcy and routine, 9/11 hit, and she was deployed soon after. She served during two wars, Operation Enduring Freedom (overseas) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (stateside) and Southern Watch after the bombing of the Khobar Towers.
"Serving during these times helped me understand the ultimate sacrifice that service men and women give to America based on tradition and heritage alone," said Swinton.
During her time in the military, Swinton was able to continue her design work through projects designing coins, mission support patches, logos, publishing materials, section branding and other symbolic work. No matter what she does, Swinton meshes her passions together.
"It doesn't matter what it is; art always filters in my life," said Swinton.
Looking at life through a new lens, Swinton asked herself: "How do I want this to look for someone coming behind me?"
Swinton tries to leave everywhere she goes better than she left it, which is why she felt hurt when the promotion she earned was unfairly taken away, even after all the sacrifices she made in the military and her personal life.
She was a dual-status employee and, in 2015, was denied the promotion she was promised because she earned a new promotion as a federally employed citizen.
Her constant fight to change things for the better gave her the courage and power to advocate for herself to the chain of command. As a result, Swinton was granted her military promotion but not without hardships.
"After that, I faced reprisal (erroneous write-ups), a hostile work environment (taking office keys and following me) which led to my termination in July 2016," said Swinton.
Swinton started the official Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) process soon after. After filing appeals, writing congressional leaders and contacting media outlets, Swinton was given a default judgment in her favor in 2021. However, she felt that the award amount was unfair and continues to fight for reconsideration.
The EEO process "has been a long, grueling and heartbreaking journey," said Swinton. "I fought for a country that does not recognize the sacrifice I made for the freedom that it vows to other countries' citizens that we help them fight for, yet not its own."
"Going through this process has made me feel like the system is so broken. I want to fix this system for the people who come behind me," said Swinton.
In the meantime, Swinton has returned to UNC Charlotte to major in graphic design and continues to use her talents to create strength, power and unity in everything she does.
"Transitioning from the military to school has been something that has been interesting. You already know what to expect when you've been in something for 20 years and then coming back to an environment where education is [different]," said Swinton. "The world has changed. Tackling that, learning how to be a student, learning how to find a balance between being a student and a mother, as well as to continue to go through this process. It is all a jumble."
"My advice is be consistent and don't give up on yourself," said Swinton. "Join together and have a voice as one."
Recently, she has been advocating for students, specifically in the art department, to speak up for themselves to ensure their education properly prepares them for the future.
"[Students] are going to have to see the bigger picture and a bigger purpose than the here and now," said Swinton. "There is strength in numbers. If you join together, you can make a greater difference."