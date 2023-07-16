Taylor Swift's re-recording of one of her earliest albums, "Speak Now," retells the story of a girl coming into her womanhood with songs expressing the pain and vulnerabilities of falling in love for the first time.
Swift released the re-recorded "Speak Now" while completing her final leg of the Eras Tour. The original was released in 2010 when Swift was in her early twenties. "Speak Now" articulated Swift's experiences with love while being in the spotlight with songs like "Back to December" and "Dear John," which address some of her most publicized relationships in her early career. Fans related to her pain and her ability to escape into a fantasy where the couple has a happy ending.
The re-recording of "Speak Now" enables Swift to revisit her past, and listeners can hear her growth as an artist and songwriter. The album begins with "Mine," which tells the story of a girl who fell in love against her preconceived notions of relationships.
In the original album, Swift expressed her fears of growing up and entering adulthood with the acoustic ballad "Never Grow Up." In the re-recording, Swift shifts the narrative with her tone, making "Never Grow Up" a song that mourns her childlike innocence and who she was when she began in the music industry.
"Speak Now" is a masterful mix between fantasy and autobiography. Songs such as "Speak Now" tell the tale of an ex-girlfriend interrupting a wedding to save the groom from a rude bride.
When comparing the original and re-recorded versions, it is evident that Swift has grown confident in her artistry. In the 2010 album, Swift was a young teen expressing her pain and anguish in these songs. In 2023, Swift approaches her past with the grace and experience of an adult.
While Swift chose to make minimal changes in her re-recorded songs, she did change a lyric in "Better Than Revenge." She changed the original line, "She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress," to "He was a moth to the flame; she was holding the matches." The lyric was changed due to the anti-feminist connotation, and Swift, too, felt that the lyric did not represent her feminist ideals. This change in the re-recording reflects her values, especially since Swift is known for her work in supporting women in the music industry.
The re-recording includes six additional vault songs featuring Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams. The duet "Electric Touch" featuring Fall Out Boy perfectly captures a 2010 pop-punk sound and Swift's pivot from country to pop and indie music.
"Castles Crumbling" was an intriguing addition to the constant motif of castles and fairy tales in Swift's songs. Swift mentions castles in "Look What You Made Me Do," "New Romantics" and "Call it What You Want." Castles represents Swift's mental health and vulnerability, and "Castles Crumbling" is no exception. The song features Williams and vividly illustrates Swift's insecurities and sorrows. She often reflects in her music that loved ones might not love who she truly is, as she fears losing them all at once.
"Speak Now" is the culmination of Swift's growth as an individual and as an artist. She masterfully reclaims her story by reclaiming her ownership of the music and her youth. After 13 years of its original release, "Speak Now" is once again breaking records and retelling the story of Taylor Swift, a tale of resilience and freedom as she continues to re-record her early works.
Rating: 9/10