Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is back as the web-swinging spider superhero in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Morales must travel with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) across the many dimensions of spider-people to find what is threatening the entire multiverse.
That is a very simple synopsis, but that is what you have to do with such a massive story. "Across the Spider-Verse" is also just the first half of a two-part story. So in the same vein as "Dune: Part One," the film will be easier to take on once we have both halves of it. What I can say with confidence is that the first half is absolutely exceptional.
For all the things the film does well, it is at the forefront an animation stunner from one of the most gifted creative teams we have working today. The different art styles of "Into the Spider-Verse" (2018) stood out, but it is taken to new heights in "Across the Spider-Verse."
The art styles are completely different mediums working together. For example, a pencil renaissance-styled Vulture is juxtaposed against the 3D CG drawings of Miles and Gwen, while a spray-paint punk rocker British Spider-Man appears alongside them.
All these characters coexist on the screen, and despite their contrasting styles, the audience readily accepts them. This acceptance is not due to stylistic matching but because each style overcomes its own limitations. The film embraces the clash of these styles and allows each one to shine, resulting in a visual experience resembling a collage or scrapbook.
The film accepts the past spider-men and calls out the multiverse for being unnecessary, all while being emotionally resonant at the same time. And with a film as self-referential as this, it would be easy for me to roll my eyes. But because I deeply care about Miles and Gwen, or even Peter (Jake Johnson) and Miguel (Oscar Isaac), I can forgive a lot of the self-reference. The film is oozing with love and relatability, similar to Sam Rami's 2000's "Spider-Man" trilogy.
The heart is there like in any great Spider-Man story, but the frenetic visual style separates this Spider-Man movie from the rest. However, there are some drawbacks: The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) felt like a non-character and would appear in the film periodically without any great motivation. His weakness is exemplified in a backstory that is messily thrown together and without emotional stakes.
Also, despite what was said earlier about nostalgic self-references normally working, there is still a decent chance any one reference will make me wince. Because of the current abundance of self-reference in most superhero media, it feels more like a checkbox than something that the filmmakers are enthralled with.
Besides the other tiny issues I have with it, the real issue is the third act. This act often stumbles while trying to set up the second film, like a 10-year-old trying to show you all of the toys they own. It keeps reminding you of the status of every side character so that you know they are still important for the second half of the two-part series. This makes the ending drag and start to feel like a summary rather than a formal introduction to new ideas.
However, with a film with so much to introduce, the fact that 90% of it works is a miracle. With the movie's excessive color and light and multiple people talking all at once, it can be a lot and sometimes overwhelm the viewer. When it does, you are always quickly reminded of the lovely characters at the center of the tale.
There is an 'awe' factor that I have not felt in years for a film's technical achievements. "Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse" is a funny, lovable and, dare I say, inspiring blockbuster. The film shows how well this team understands not only Spider-Man's character but story construction on every level.
Rating: 9/10