Gentle storytelling can be incredibly difficult. In 2015 when I heard about the film "Columbus" (which I still admittedly haven't seen) and filmmaker Kogonada, I heard of people praising his film as being melancholic and gentle. After seeing "After Yang" at this year's Sundance Film Festival, it's easy to see that phrase being tossed around. Our story follows a family in the near future who deals with the profound loss of their AI helper robot, Yang (Justin H. Min). What follows is something that won't work for everyone but certainly worked for me.
What sticks out about Kogonada's second feature is how he lets certain moments resonate with the audience. It's definitely drama delivered in its most subtle form, which makes it all the more effective. With the entire cast playing emotions in a minimal way, it makes the drama feel all the more resonant. This is an especially crucial detail of the film, particularly in how it is with Yang's body malfunctioning. What can be said is that it's arguably the loudest moment in the film and helps us connect with these characters—especially in more dramatic moments that the film calls upon.
Thankfully, this cast fits quite well with the subtlety Kogonada wants to portray on screen. Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith, as the parents of this family, sell the lengths they're willing to go to get Yang repaired. The secret ingredients of the film are Min as Yang and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja as the daughter, Minka. These performances meld so organically with Smith and Farrell that it feels like an actual family. Watching them on screen together without a lot of other characters makes it feel like there's a mirror looking in on the actual family. It's so sweet and sincere when dealing with the trauma of loss—even though the loss is a robot—people will be able to relate to it. That immense melancholic approach to storytelling is the film's biggest strength but also its weakness.
Even at a brisk 101 minute running time, the film is definitely going to feel overly slow for some. With as long as it takes to get to that emotionally satisfying level, its pacing won't be for everyone. The real dramatic crux of the film takes quite a bit of time to unfold narratively. That problem becomes bothersome because it is an attempt at an "arthouse" film. Yes, the imagery is beautiful, the messaging is subtle and it's told in a caring way. Kogonada never once judges these characters and mourns with them in a way that feels empathetic. This tender approach is going to make some roll their eyes, but if it works for you, it will work exceptionally well.
While it is a robot our characters grieve for, the theme of loss is something we all can relate to. It's a sadness and warmth that sticks with us until the very end of time. With a lot of those kinds of films, people expect a moment of catharsis that the characters are going through. "After Yang" wisely never looks for catharsis but instead questions what people are willing to do to get it. It's the sort of message that requires you to metaphorically dig to find it, which made the results all the more satisfying. Anytime a film is willing to make an audience work, it certainly won't work for everyone. But, in my viewing, it worked quite well for me.
"After Yang" is the sort of movie that focuses on keeping its tone and the story's stakes relatively small. This is what makes the film one of the more soulful and contemplative stories I've seen on screen in some time. The slightly more visceral opening involves asking the audience if they're willing to go on this journey. It's a nuanced way to lead us into this world but will lead some to find the story quite slow. As my first viewing of the festival, I found it to be a great gateway into films that would make me both think and feel.
Rating: 7.5/10
Watch The Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kwp32zLc08c
