Established in 2009 as a local cafe in Elizabeth, Sunflour Baking Company offers a wide variety of coffee, tea, baked goods and unique signature products. All of them are made from scratch with no artificial ingredients and in small batches to ensure quality over quantity.
Sunflour Baking Company has four locations in Charlotte, the nearest to campus being in Harrisburg, off Highway 49. In addition to these sites, a new location is coming soon to NoDa.
Sunflour Baking Company offers unique products that set them apart from other bakeries, most notably their signature cake jars. These little cakes are stuffed into jars and topped with homemade buttercream frosting. They come in various flavors, such as caramel, chocolate, key lime and coconut.
The bakery also offers pastry pouches which are box messages that come with a cookie inside in various flavors like sprinkles, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter and chocolate with confetti and stripes. These can be used for birthdays, graduations or other gifts.
Sunflour Baking Company sells finished products and offers pre-made bakery mixes that can be prepared at home, including cheddar biscuits, banana muffins, blueberry muffins, chocolate chip cookies and buttermilk scones. This allows Sunflour Baking Company to provide more than just baked goods, and customers have the fun opportunity to bake with friends and family.
Sunflour Baking Company also sells local products in all of its locations in the Charlotte area. Their spring 2023 menu includes seasonal products like lemon meringue bars, Thai tofu peanut wraps, breakfast burritos and more, with a handful of gluten-free and vegan options.
One of their most famous items is their croissants which are laminated and fermented in over 150 layers of dough and butter to produce their flaky delicacy. These can come plain or in fruit, chocolate or almond flavors.
Sunflour Baking Company has a wide selection of organic tea and coffee, including their signature Sunflour House Blend, espresso and cold brew directly sourced through their partner company, Pure Intentions Coffee, which source the coffee beans from select farms in South and Central America.
Sunflour Baking Company also has catering services for a variety of events. They cater for corporate and friend gatherings and strive to make something special and unique for each catering order. Their wide selection of high-quality cakes and cupcakes makes them popular for catering weddings and other large events.
Overall, Sunflour Baking Company has been a force within Charlotte’s cafe culture and has much to offer potential customers.