The TEDx lecture series is returning to Charlotte on Saturday, March 18. The event will be held in McKnight Hall 1-5 p.m.
Tickets will cost $10 for UNC Charlotte students and $20 for general admission. Tickets are available for purchase at the TEDxUNC Charlotte website.
Leadership and Community Engagement Assistant Director Michael Maksymowski collaborated with the TEDx program to bring this event to campus. Maksymowski is available to answer further questions at mmaksymo@uncc.edu.
The event will feature 11 lecturers from University faculty to graduate and undergraduate Charlotte students. The presentations will cover various topics, including facing financial security challenges in the modern world, the value of public art and making the world an equal place for marginalized peoples.
This will be UNC Charlotte's fourth TEDx event and the second held in person since the pandemic. Past speakers have included University staff and topics and have covered issues such as housing, culture and future technologies.
A full list of speakers for the 2023 TEDxUNC Charlotte conference can be found on the website's speakers page. Announcements about the event can be found on Instagram @tedxunccharlotte, and past streams can be found on their YouTube channel.
The TED organization is a 30-year-old effort to spread ideas and information for public benefit. Through the Audacious Project, the TED organization seeks to extend access to schools, groups and individuals interested in organizing a TED lecture series.
Through a worldwide network of lecturers, educators and translators, the TED program seeks to make their work accessible to all. Those interested in organizing their own local TEDx event can find that information on the TED website.