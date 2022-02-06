Another year of the Sundance film festival has come to an end with an all-online 2022 festival. This was my second year attending the festival, and its virtual component gave me the chance to see a whopping twenty-one films. With that many films, I decided to highlight nine of the best films I saw at the festival. Not all of the films on this list will be for everyone, but I wanted to highlight at least nine of them that stood out to me. While some of these films don’t have distribution as of yet, they are all stories you should definitely keep an eye on.
9. "Fresh"
Sebastian Stan is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors working today. Besides his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his choices outside of that have been impressive. With his latest film, "Fresh," he's adding another exciting and weird role to his growing filmography. Our story follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she's put into a fight for survival against her boyfriend (Stan) and his unusual appetites. The real fun of "Fresh" is watching the story unfold when you know nothing about it going in. It's weird and can be incredibly quirky, but both Jones and Stan are a blast in these roles.
8. "Emergency"
In his second Sundance feature after last year's "R#J," director Carey Williams returns with his new film "Emergency." Ready for a night of epic partying, three black college students are forced to consider calling the police when tragedy strikes. Williams has a difficult job of making a teen comedy feel painstakingly relevant. Hitting the quirky beats of a teen comedy while also making us think made for an incredibly surprising film. This balancing act of tones and ideas is worth your time alone. Even when the social commentary is a bit heavy-handed, we're never taken out of the entertaining journey we started on.
7. "Dual"
Riley Stearns's "Dual" is probably the weirdest film I saw throughout the festival. We follow a woman named Sarah (Karen Gillan), who opts for a unique cloning procedure after being diagnosed with a serious illness. When she recovers and attempts to decommission her clone, it leads to a court-mandated dual to the death. That may lead you to think this is a serious drama, but it's actually a very bleak comedy. All of the dialogue is told in a stilted, almost robotic way, which makes it hilarious. Actors like Gillan and Aaron Paul are game for the "bleak-comedy"' style humor and deliver a film so odd that it is hard to look away from.
6. "Fire of Love"
Sundance gives room to a variety of cinematic voices, including some really great documentary filmmakers. This story follows scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion. Brought together by a variety of video footage, we're given a peek of their love story with footage of their volcanic exploration. Seeing what drove these two people to do what they loved was absolutely fascinating. Even with some heavy-handed narration from filmmaker Miranda July, the imagery is one of a kind. It's beautiful, poignant and sad, which makes for an incredible experience.
5. "Am I OK?"
Dakota Johnson has made one of the sweetest films of the festival. "Am I OK?" tells the story of two friends (Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno) who help each other on a journey of self-discovery. Directed by Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro, the film has an incredible feeling of authenticity. Johnson and Mizuno's relationship really feels like two best friends, thanks to their committed performances and natural dialogue. Keeping the stakes rather small gives these actresses a chance to shine and deliver a sweetness we haven't seen from them before. Its pacing can be a bit slow, but at only 86 minutes long, our lead characters make the journey quite enjoyable.
4. "Emily The Criminal"
Aubrey Plaza has made a name for herself as a darkly funny comedian. Her comedic timing mixed with her dry delivery make a very interesting combination. "Emily The Criminal," directed by first-time director John Patton Ford, allows her to show a different side. Being a college student saddled with debt, Emily (Plaza) gets involved in a credit card scam connecting her to Los Angeles's criminal underworld. From a narrative perspective, the film doesn't offer anything we haven't seen before. It's Plaza's raw and committed lead performance that makes this crime story something special.
3. "892"
John Boyega has had the cards stacked against him after a lackluster Star Wars trilogy. In "892," he delivers some of his best work as Marine war veteran Brian Brown-Easely. We follow Boyega as Easley, dealing with both mental and emotional challenges integrating back into the real world. Along with Boyega, director Abi Damaris Corbin crafts a sharp thriller with two other great performances from Nicole Beharie and the late Michael K. Williams. Even with being shot on a smaller budget, "892" still delivers as an emotionally involved and tense thriller.
2. "Resurrection"
Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth are a combination of leads I never knew I needed. To get the maximum amount of enjoyment from "Resurrection," go in knowing as little as possible. Hall stars as Margaret, a woman whose life is perfect and organized until her past comes to haunt her via her old "friend" David. Describing anything else in the film's plot would be a huge disservice to your viewing experience. Shifting genres between a drama, psychological thriller, and even a horror film made Resurrection one of my most enjoyable watches of the festival.
1. "God's Country"
The Western has taken on an entirely different form over the years. Instead of cowboys and Indians, the genre has morphed into humane stories of people. Thandiwe Newton stars as Sandra, a college professor in a small town who is forced to deal with the tragic loss of her mother. Forced to confront two hunters who trespass on her property, Sandra becomes engaged in serious physical and psychological warfare. "God's Country's" languid pacing is the sort of creative choice that won't be for everyone. Newton's commanding performance and the overall powerful sense of place make this a festival standout.
