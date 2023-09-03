Since the pandemic, The Bistro in the Student Union has been closed and has recently been reopened for students and faculty. Now reopened, The Bistro is a buffet-style eating area allowing students to eat as much as desired as they pay beforehand.
Each day of the week, it serves different foods and offers entrees, sandwiches, salads and desserts. To see which foods are served each day of the week, check out the Dine on Campus website.
Some examples of entrees would be braised shredded beef, Tandoori chicken thighs, grilled adobo chicken and more.
If you are a big sandwich fan, they have many various types such as roast beef and provolone, a ham and pineapple slider, a salmon BLT, as well as others.
Besides entrees, the restaurant offers various salads, such as grilled peach salad with honey vinaigrette, balsamic strawberry salad and other well-known salads like Greek or Cobb salads.
Lastly, the restaurant offers desserts such as chocolate bundt cake, vegan white cupcakes, cheesecake and chocolate chunk cookies; the dessert menu does not change daily as the entree, sandwich and salad sections do.
The Bistro is located on the second floor of the Student Union near the back staircase.
The restaurant is hidden from the majority of UNC Charlotte students, and because of that, many have never seen or heard of this eating spot.
It is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and accepts declining balance (DB), credit cards and cash.
The restaurant has been flourishing, all thanks to its many unique features that other places on campus lack, namely its decorations, atmosphere and the general way that the restaurant handles its meals and guests as opposed to other locations.
Similarly to other fine dining-based restaurants, you will be seated and brought your drink of choice accompanied by a basket of bread.
Many students view the Bistro as a unique and fun dining experience compared to what they are accustomed to, such as Social 704.
"It definitely feels more professional and fancy. You get served rather than serving yourself, and the servers are really friendly," said Ryder Anderson, a customer at the Bistro.
The restaurant has large open windows with a view of some of the nearby buildings, which provides a good sense of scale as to how high above the rest of campus you are.
The chairs and tables feel brand new and truly clean when you sit down, which helps to put you at ease.
"It's an upscale dining experience; it's more quiet than [Social 704]," said Red Barakat, manager of the Bistro.
When the weather is good outside, it feels like you are eating at a renowned restaurant; you feel as if you left the crowded campus and entered an entirely new space.
It is a stark contrast to other locations, such as Social 704, which is much larger and packed with students.
Upon my visit, I had a chicken sandwich, potatoes and carrots, which reminded me of traditional homestyle cooking as it had items many people choose for a home-cooked and balanced meal.
A recurring limited-time deal has started in which guests can bring one friend to the restaurant for free on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Overall, this is a must-visit spot for students that students could visit for many situations, such as a celebration, a club meetup, a date or a simple meal away from the excessive noise of other students.