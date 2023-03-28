The Charlotte Fair is back for its 14th annual fair until April 2 near the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The fair features over 40 rides, performances and attractions for fair-goers.
A portion of the ticketing proceeds will benefit Speedway Children's Charities, an organization that aims to resolve pressing issues dealing with children in their communities.
This year, the fair will feature the return of DockDogs, a competition in which dogs participate in different aquatic disciplines such as DockDogs' original and most popular act, "Big Air," a dog's long jump to retrieve a throw toy; "Extreme Vertical," a high jump and "Speed Retrieve," a timed event in which a dog must quickly retrieve their bumper toy from the Speed Retrieve bracket.
The fair will feature the return of Kristen Johnson, also known as "Lady Houdini." Known as 'the Houdini of the 21st Century,' Johnson is an escapologist known for her escape acts, such as Harry Houdini's Water Torture Cell trick.
This year, Johnson will showcase her talents after recovering for seven months after suffering a serious injury.
Finally, the fair will have the "Rockin' A Ranch Petting Zoo," where fair-goers can feed, pet or even take selfies with the animals.
Tickets for the fair are available to purchase online or in-person and cost $5 plus additional fees for children and $10 plus fees for adults. Wristbands for unlimited rides range from $30-$35, depending on the day. The fair will offer daily admission specials depending on what day of the week to go.