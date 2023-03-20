Winter is coming to a close and spring is coming. Spring symbolizes rebirth, rejuvenation and new beginnings. What practice embodies these qualities more than spring cleaning? Although cleaning sounds like a drag, by breaking the tasks into chunks, spring cleaning can become fun and a nice change of pace.
Decluttering and reorganizing
The first step to proper spring cleaning is to declutter and reorganize. Look through your papers and other documents from last semester. If you have no use for them, recycle them and reorganize the ones you need in a drawer or file cabinet.
Now, look through your clothes. If you have clothes you have not worn in a while and do not see yourself wearing soon, consider donating them to a thrift store such as Goodwill, Plato’s Closet or Uptown Cheapskate. If you have clothes that you still love that are a little tattered and worse for wear, consider mending them yourself.
Make sure to look through your drawers, closet and other storage solutions. Consider donating items you have no use for to Goodwill or other thrift stores. Once you get rid of the things you do not need anymore, you can reorganize your belongings with all the new space you have made.
The deep clean
After going through your belongings and reorganizing them all nice and neat, the most tedious step is next: the dreaded deep clean. Even though deep cleaning can take a lot of time and is not the most convenient if you have a packed schedule, there are ways to ensure that your deep cleaning is both fun and rewarding.
Large tasks are usually easier to handle by dividing them into smaller ones. Writing a checklist outlining cleaning tasks or dividing the labor can make the cleaning more manageable. To make it more fun, turn on some music and wear comfy clothes that you do not mind getting dirty during the cleaning process.
By coming up with a more manageable way to deep clean, your space will be less tiresome to maintain, and your mind will be occupied with more important things than ruminating over a messy residence.
Decorating and redecorating
Now that all of the hard work is out of the way, the last and most fun step is the decorating and redecorating stage. Since it is almost spring, floral and plant decor is in season. If you are not looking to be overzealous with your decorations, be subtle with a faux potted plant or a spring-themed knick-knack from stores such as Walmart, Ross or Marshalls.
Some other ideas include a floral wreath for the door, a floor plant for living rooms and common spaces, floral or plant-printed curtains for bathrooms and bedrooms, spring-themed throw pillows and floral paintings or floral-themed wall decor. Some good stores for these kinds of decorations include Target, World Market, Michaels and Hobby Lobby. Some decoration colors to consider are pastel colors such as pink, yellow, green and blue or light to medium shades of red, yellow and green. Floral decorations can even be themed after your birth flower!
To add some final touches, consider getting floral air fresheners or wall plug-ins.
Spring cleaning can take a lot of work, but it does not have to be overly tedious and boring. By breaking up tasks and looking forward to the more fun portions of cleaning and redecorating, spring cleaning can revitalize the soul as the weather and scenery become more pleasant.