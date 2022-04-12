Adventure is out there. A famous line from a famous movie but not the one I'm referring to. "The Lost City" was released in March and features Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum on an action-packed quest through the jungle. You can read the Niner Times review on this film here.
For those who have not seen "The Lost City," I highly recommend it. There are many parallels between the film and college life; both involve survival, adventure and wild experiences. Here are some of the similarities between "The Lost City" and life as a college student (aka surviving college):
1. Getting out of the dorm: hard for some, easy for others
In "The Lost City," romance novelist Loretta Sage does not enjoy fame and attention. Loretta is reclusive and prefers to be alone in her apartment, writing her books and drinking wine. Most college students are pretty split on preferring to go out or stay in. Some enjoy relaxing in the dorm room, watching movies and playing games, while others will hit up bars, clubs and parties. Then there are some, like myself, who enjoy both. Regardless, balance is important.
2. Grief and struggles are real
Loretta is still grieving the loss of her late husband, and it takes time for her to heal. Before trying with someone new and opening her heart again, Loretta must work through grief and struggle. Many of us college students have to do the same. Life at any stage (including college) isn't going to be perfect; there are many ups and downs, trials and obstacles we will find ourselves facing. However, as Loretta did in the movie, we have to face these situations head-on by allowing ourselves to experience new things. This leads to my next point.
3. New things can be great
We often hear how college will be full of new and exciting experiences. I can definitely say that is true. However, these new things can be intimidating and scary sometimes. For most of us, coming to college means coming into a brand new environment with all new people, a different living situation, professors and classes. While this may be nerve-wracking, it's also so exciting. Though it is not according to her own will, in "The Lost City," when Loretta is kidnapped by millionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) to help him find the lost city he knows is real from one of her books, she faces a lot of new things. At first, Loretta is completely out of her comfort zone and struggling to make it through. However, when one of her romance cover models, Alan (Channing Tatum), comes to save her, she finds she is more capable than she thought and that new things can be fun and exciting.
4. We need people to lean on
Loretta has her close friend and publicist, Beth Hatten, one of her biggest supporters. Not only does Beth try to help Loretta succeed and maintain a good image in her professional life, but she also aims to support Loretta in her personal life. Beth has been Loretta's friend for years, but Loretta also begins to find an unlikely friendship (and more) in her book cover model, Alan. Alan helps open up Loretta's eyes to a whole world of adventure and that there is so much more to life. We see Loretta struggle with different things, as many of us do, but she knows she can always come back to Beth and, begrudgingly at first, Alan. The same goes for us. Having good friends and a strong support system behind us through college is vital.
"The Lost City" is a great film for those looking for adventure, comedy and fun. Perhaps when you watch it, you will see the connections above, if not more connections to college life. Both the film and college are a wild but truly beautiful ride.
