"The Flash" is about Flash, AKA Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), going back in time to save his mom (Maribel Verdú) and his dad (Ron Livingston) and causing a massive space-time interference. This interference makes it so the Justice League is never created, causing General Zod (Michael Shannon from "Man of Steel") to be able to take over the world with no Superman in his way. Flash must gather a new team of superheroes, including Batman (Michael Keaton), Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and an alternate version of himself.
Before I get into the film, I will preface with the elephant in the room: the ample controversy and Miller's horrible actions behind the scenes and while on their own. If you disagree with Miller's actions, I highly suggest you do not see the film, which it looks like many people did with ease. Voting with your wallet is the surefire way to get these things done with a movie that costs over $300 million.
I will refer to the main Flash from "Justice League" (2017) and this film as "Barry Main" because there are multiple Flashes' and they all have similar names. I will not get in the weeds with the different versions of superheroes and villains because we would be here all day. It is also not worth explaining because the movie is more interested in telling you how interdimensional travel works than in developing any central characters. So why should the audience be expected to care about the side characters in this story?
The story takes ideas from the famous "Flashpoint" story from Flash lore, but it really is its own beast and should be taken as a part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
But what even is the DCEU anymore? It is disorganized, difficult to define, and supposedly ending with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in 2024. Yet Warner Brothers says "The Flash" (2023) is the beginning of a new universe. If you went to your parents and tried to explain how "The Batman" (2022) and "Joker" (2019) are not related to this at all, their eyes would pop out of their heads.
The easiest way to think about it is: "The Flash" (2023) is trying to start a new cinematic universe run by DC Creative Head James Gunn, where some of the elements from past DC films stay, and some are being removed. But now, with the multiverse, anything can happen.
The movie does not respect the audience at all; it is so overstuffed with cameos and characters and references that it forgets what story it is trying to communicate.
The spaghetti multiverse metaphor the film uses to explain itself clumsily works and says, "Who cares, look, it's Batman, you love Batman, right?"
What is truly horrible is that I do. I like seeing Keaton play Batman again. I like seeing the previous versions of Superman, it is so easy and boring and predictable, but I smile when I see them. I smile when I see the old Batmobile again, and I smile when they play the Danny Elfman Batman theme.
Personally, I wanted Christian Bale's Batman to show up and all the horribly lazy multiverse fan service that is fun. But, like a piece of gum, after about one minute, all the flavor is gone, and you are left with a chewed-up wad of nothing. You see the different old Superman or Batman, which is enjoyable for at most 60 seconds.
I knew we were in trouble when the new Flash trailer ended with "The Flash" symbol morphing into the "Batman and Superman" iconography. The marketing machine at Warner served the film as a Batman and Supergirl movie, and The Flash is in it.
The short of it is that the movie is barely acceptable as a finished product. There is not much to say about the actual quality of the film because it is just below what is adequate. Some of the Barry Main elements work, you care about him and his mother. Every scene where The Flash runs quickly is kind of amusing. But you could get the same experience by watching the quicksilver scenes from the wonderful "X-Men: Days of Future Past." On top of that, you would enjoy watching a time-traveling superhero movie.
The time travel elements are convoluted and used to explore boring alternate universes, along with the horribly misused cast — Shannon even publicly admitted he did not like returning as Zod.
The duplicate Barry is unmotivated for half of the movie, and the sudden change in his moral code is too rapid to be believable. The differences in some of the movie's featured universes are either small, inconsequential or keep everything in the universe the same except for one drastic change to a single character.
I could write 17 pages on how the digital effects are appalling. Every scene with two Barrys in the same shot has such awful digital effects to make them look the same that you could have gotten a real stunt double with no digital trickery that is more convincing.
"The Social Network" completed the CG face swapping 13 years ago, and you can barely notice in that film. The fact that the studio did not give the digital effects artists more time and money to polish the film's look is inexcusable.
Talking about the botched and confusing way Warner Brothers handled this production and the DC cinematic universe is more exciting than anything in this film. It is a sluggish and uninspired script that is too nervous that it will lose your attention, so it brings other superheroes into the story. This is distracting from the one aspect that does work, the main character, Barry Allen, at the heart of it.
The two-hour and 24-minute film is bland from the very first minute. There is nothing new in terms of its ideas or presentation, so the emotion found in a few sequences cannot survive in a monsoon of repetition.
Which is all I believe the studio needed for the film. Director Andrés Muschietti ("It" and "It: Chapter Two") probably had very little control and could not turn this ship around as it plunges straight into boredom. If anyone reading this can go back in time like "The Flash," be sure you rewrite this movie during pre-production, and I have a long list of things you should tell the younger version of me.
Rating: 4/10