"Hogwarts Legacy" by Avalanche Software saw success immediately, quickly rising to one of the most acclaimed licensed games. The immersive, open-world action RPG has become one of the most popular video games of the past decade.
Despite the controversy surrounding the "Harry Potter" series author, J.K. Rowling, and the game's absence on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 or Xbox One, the game still managed 12 million copies sold in the first two weeks following its release. "Hogwarts Legacy" generated over $850 million in sales revenue during that period. According to Warner Bros. (WB) Studio, this makes the game WB Games' biggest launch ever.
Merlin's beard! An enormous THANK YOU to everyone who has shared in the magic of Hogwarts Legacy. pic.twitter.com/492oQNBt9X— Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) March 10, 2023
Possibilities of game expansions
With the success of "Hogwarts Legacy," many fans have had high expectations for expansions/downloadable content (DLC). However, before the game's release, Avalanche Games stated that they did not have plans to release expansions to the game.
At IGN Fan Fest 2023, just over a week after the release of "Hogwarts Legacy," game director Alan Tew stuck with their previous statement and has kept their complete focus on the game itself.
"We've been really heads down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life," said Tew. "So, at the moment, there are no current plans for DLC."
Sequel game
It could be possible WB Games is holding off on DLCs for the game and saving the ideas for a potential sequel to "Hogwarts Legacy."
Warner Bros. recognizes the game's success, with WB Games president David Haddad calling the player engagement "spectacular."
While a sequel to "Hogwarts Legacy" has not been confirmed, Haddad has teased the idea of a sequel game or even a game series.
"We are very pleased with the initial launch and see a bright future for our other platform launches," said Haddad.
This could just be a reference to their other popular game series such as the Lego games, "Hitman," "Batman" and "Mortal Kombat" or even new ideas WB has in mind, but it keeps the possibility of more Hogwarts games alive.
'Hogwarts Legacy' TV series rumors
On Feb. 21, entertainment news site GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT released an article claiming they have an exclusive report that a "Hogwarts Legacy" TV show is reportedly in development at HBO Max.
"GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT" has had a history of their confirmed "exclusive" scoops on their website but have just as long of a history of their exclusives being disproved.
For now, these are just rumors, with neither Warner Bros. nor HBO confirming these statements.
In 2022, Warner Bros. and HBO released their first HBO Max original within the Wizarding World universe. This was "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," a nearly two-hour-long reunion special of the cast, similar to "Friends: The Reunion," which they released the year prior.
How to get the game
If Wizarding World fans have yet to get "Hogwarts Legacy" but are looking to, check below for prices:
- Steam Version-$59.99
- Steam Digital Deluxe Edition-$69.99
- Xbox Series X|S Version-$69.99
- Xbox Series X|S Digital Deluxe Edition Version-$79.99
- PS5 Version-$69.99
- PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition-$79.99
"Hogwarts Legacy: will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 5. It can be pre-ordered on the Playstation Store and Xbox store for $59.99.
We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UjEIPXDZj2— Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) March 6, 2023
Nintendo Switch players can pre-order the game at select stores for $59.99 until the game's release on July 25.