Charlotte has a population of 800,000 people. It is natural for some quality establishments to fall between the cracks in cities this size. These hidden gems are staples of Charlotte's life and should be explored.
The Milestone Club
The Milestone Club has influenced Charlotte nightlife since the late 1960s and has since cultivated a reputation as a frontier of exploration for punk, metal and other genres. While a working bar is on the premises, this club is not limited to just those 21+. Any music lover can enjoy The Milestone Club.
Skattie Kats House of Blues
Skattie Kats is a club venue dedicated to cultivating artistic talent and a positive atmosphere. However, Skattie Kats focuses on r&b, jazz and blues music rather than the more high-energy music of other club venues in Charlotte.
Dino's Family Restaurant
This Greek family-owned American breakfast and lunch restaurant has been serving the Charlotte area for over 10 years in the Sugar Creek area. Dinos has modeled the restaurant to truly fit the idea of a small family restaurant with a big taste. It is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Monday.
The Cellar at Duckworth's
An old-fashioned gastropub in the heart of downtown Charlotte modeled explicitly after the American prohibition era and the speakeasies of the time. The Cellar at Duckworth's requires a diner to walk into an actual cellar of the main Duckworth's restaurant to reach the heart of the gastropub and enjoy the atmosphere of the 1930s. Options for cuisine range from charcuterie boards of various aged kinds of cheese to prime cuts of beef.
Rockin' Rolls Sushi
Rockin' Rolls Sushi in downtown Charlotte combines the old-school idea of an all-you-can-eat buffet and modern convenience. A conveyor belt delivers sushi options past every seating arrangement, simply needing to be grabbed by a customer. The sushi ranges from options like Philadelphia or California Rolls to hibachi plates.