Originally beginning in the 1970s, Earth Day is now celebrated by 192 countries worldwide. It was created by Wisconsin senator Gaylord Johnson to raise awareness about air and water pollution in the United States. Johnson was inspired by the student-led anti-war movement at the time. He chose a date between spring break and finals so that more college students could participate in advocating.
People rallied and protested for the protection of Earth on April 22, 1970. It quickly spread to the rest of America, and we now celebrate its anniversary every year. By the end of 1970, the United States created the Environmental Protection Agency, whose goal is to aid in environmental protection issues.
In the 1990s, Earth Day went global, promoting recycling efforts worldwide to help curb pollution creation. Nowadays, Earth Day is used to endorse national change and global change to aid in changing human behavior that leads to further damage to our planet.
College students have many ways to become involved in helping Earth. Some ways for students to help in light of Earth Day 2022 include:
1. Education on environmental issues
There is more plaguing the planet than the media tends to showcase. Students may even have local environmental issues in their own backyard that they can help change for the better.
2. Creating conversations
Much like the students in the 70s, students now can spark conversations and movements to conserve our planet. Students at UNC Charlotte could be the next people to create an environmental movement.
3. Limit water usage
Less than 1% of the water on Earth can be safely used by humans, and many places do not even have access to clean running water. Taking shorter showers or turning the faucet off while brushing your teeth can help save water.
4. Use reusable items
Pollution due to plastic creation is a massive problem globally. Choosing not to use a plastic bag or water bottle can aid in not making the situation worse. The plastic will also not end up in a landfill where it will decompose for 1,000 years.
5. Volunteer to help
In the Charlotte area, we have several programs aiding in making the environment better. The programs include, Keep Charlotte Beautiful, Neighborwoods Tree Canopy Program and Tree Care.
Keep Charlotte Beautiful is a branch of Keep America Beautiful, dedicated to improving the lives of Charlotte citizens and the local environment. The initiative motivates and teaches residents to take steps to enhance their neighborhoods and communities.
Neighborwoods Tree Canopy Program plants trees in neighborhoods around Charlotte to promote energy savings, clean water and air. They also encourage a sense of community and quality of life for neighbors plus wildlife. By 2050, Charlotte hopes to have 50% tree canopy coverage throughout the city.
Finally, Tree Care focuses on maintaining and protecting the trees around the Charlotte area to ensure environmental sustainability for years to come.
This Earth Day, take a moment to appreciate what Earth has given to you and help the planet out today and every day.
