In honor of Black History Month, the Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement; Fraternity and Sorority Life; and Student Involvement will sponsor the Homage Exhibit's Black History Month Program exhibit.
The Homage Exhibit is a series of traveling installations showcasing African American history and featuring primary documents and historical artifacts. Its archive includes the works of many prominent African Americans, such as Frederick Douglas and Booker T. Washington.
This installation celebrates the history of the famous Howard University-based National Pan-Hellenic council's "Divine Nine," a community of historically African-American fraternities founded at Howard University, and how these communities of African-American students fought for equality throughout the civil rights movement and beyond.
The Homage Exhibit Black History Month Program will be hosted at the Popp Martin Student Union in room 340 on Thursday, Feb. 9. The exhibit will open at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. It will be accessible to all students, free of charge. After the main exhibit, there will be a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the same evening.
In addition to the exhibit, the University Black History Month 2023 calendar lists many events, speakers, and community offerings focused on Black history throughout the month.
More information on the exhibit can be found on their website, which features details about their many exhibits and access to their archive of historical documents and artifacts of African American history.