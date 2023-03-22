Lambla Gallery hosted the "Beacon" exhibition on March 16 for Charleston-based artist Morgan Kinne, which showcased her current work featuring concepts surrounding the structure of her environment.
For nearly 20 years, Kinne has developed a unique style of multi-media art from her experiences as an undergraduate at the College of Charleston and Winthrop University and as a graduate student at the Edinburgh College of Art.
Originally, Kinne planned to participate in an exhibition around the concept of "brick," a central theme of her work before COVID-19 struck. While plans for that exhibition fell through, efforts to provide Kinne with her exhibition at the Lambla gallery began late last year.
"I had a big body of work that I've been working on, so I was happy to do it," she said. "The pandemic was a good creative time for me. I had a lot of space and a lot of time. Also, I got a big grant in 2020 from the Low Country Artist of the Year in Charleston."
The grant gave Kinne the proper funds to construct "True North," the main piece of the gallery that features the connections to the Charleston area, which is the central theme of the work in the show—the three low-standing panels of indigo-dyed birch on steel feature Charleston-specific blueprints of interiors. The panels' descending height represents the area's structural and level hierarchy of culture.
"Charleston is geographically struggling. It is developed on top of land that is not being reinforced," Kinne said.
Her main goal was for observers to look down at these panels, which symbolize the structural failings of these buildings.
The show also included two-dimensional mixed-media pieces, such as atmospheric buildings called "Downtown Fence's" The canvas was vintage wood from fences salvaged from the downtown streets of Charleston which were not the ones being depicted exactly but of the area overall.
Drawings in the gallery called "Tin Skins," which Kinne described as "cannibalized collages of my own drawings."
Most of the sketches are from when she resided in Iceland, where parts of these drawings are inspired, along with other parts being of Charleston origin. Kinne said that "Tin Skins" stem from the most significant gallery piece, a real-life installation of those sketches in a large pillar-life structure plastered with salvaged tin. The work was under the same name and borrowed nearly identical inspiration.
Another significant piece at the exhibit was "True South." Like "True North," this mixed-media sculpture has three main components. However, Kinne's approach to them was a divergence. This trio of structures was propped up on wooden stilts and was difficult to construct.
"The platform that it's on is guided indigo which has historical roots in Charleston," Kinne said. "I see these house forms walking over a body of water. It's whimsical putting it on stilts. It's offering hope for the future."
Like True North, this ties into the geographical problems with Charleston's foundation.
Because of the ongoing development in Charleston, the metal components are salvaged from renovations. However, these materials can degenerate over time, which requires Kinne to adjust and replace them to ensure the stability of these structures long-term.
Kinnes' work is constantly evolving and taking inspiration from her current environment.
"I'm a minimalist at heart, and even though a lot of this work is referential from Charleston architecture in regards to vessels of cultural, historical and environmental messages and connections, it is boiled down to a more minimal mindset that anybody can recognize and pull their inspirations from," she said. "I can show it anywhere, and people can see something from their own context and imagination within it."