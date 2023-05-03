With the spring semester ending in the next few weeks, it can be tempting to think about the beautiful weather and exciting social events and steer clear of academic commitments. Phones, in particular, can cause distractions and procrastination. To combat excessive phone usage and focus on finals, here are some suggestions for avoiding common distractions during the final weeks.
Turn off notifications
Limit the number of app reminders shown on the screen. This setting can reduce the frequency with which you check and pick up your phone. Most smartphones now include a feature within their settings that allow all and selected notifications to be silenced.
Apps such as TikTok and Snapchat can be highly addictive because of their constant notifications. While these apps are meant to entertain and connect people with their friends, they can also be time-consuming. According to a recent study, the average American checks their phone 159 times a day. Time is precious and it is crucial to honestly reflect on how much time we spend scrolling through social media and other apps.
Set the phone aside during meals
While watching a comfort show while eating might seem like a great idea to decompress, crossing two dopamine-inducing activities creates a stronger craving for entertainment during downtime. Setting the phone aside may help you be present and connect with others who may be sharing a meal with you. Eating while distracted can also confuse the brain, allowing one to miss or ignore their hunger cues and overeat. Multiple studies have shown that eating while watching TV or scrolling through social media can create an unhealthy relationship with food. Being preoccupied while eating does not allow one to see what they are eating, how much is consumed, or even if one enjoyed their meal.
Give phone-free mornings a try
Many people prefer to check their phones first thing in the morning either to turn their alarm off, to scroll through notifications to get updated on anything they have missed while asleep or to wake up. However, using our phones first thing in the morning primes the brain to be distracted during the day. Some great ways to establish a “phone-free” morning routine include, journaling, meditating or exercising. Another tip is to leave your phone charging across the room; getting up and out of bed will ensure you are awake without scrolling on your phone.
Spend time outdoors
Spending time with nature is a simple way to get off the screen, be present and be more aware of oneself. Studies have shown that being with nature can improve one’s mood and reduce stress and feelings of anger. Getting some sun can not only improve one’s emotional well-being, but it can also improve sleep quality and boost immunity functions. Visiting the campus botanical gardens or walking around the Toby Creek Greenway are simple ways to enjoy the outdoors and decompress.
With the end of the term coming around, it is vital to use time wisely. Spending time outside, connecting with those around us and simply putting the phone away can make all the difference in one’s mental and physical well-being. As daunting as it sounds, making changes can help you maximize your time.