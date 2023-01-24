On Dec. 10, 2022, the Mint Museum Uptown opened an exhibit on fashion history. The exhibition, "Fashion Reimagined: Themes and Variations 1760 - Now," features clothing from a range of time periods.
The pieces on display are actual articles of clothing from throughout history, some dating back to the eighteenth century. The exhibit consists of three sections: "Minimalism," "Pattern and Decoration" and "The Body Reimagined." Because of the delicate nature of these pieces, the lighting in the exhibit is low, and flash photography is prohibited.
The exhibit emphasizes how different styles and beauty standards have shaped how people dress over time, including casual and formal attire. One area demonstrates how certain garments, such as corsets, crinolines and bustles, were used to shape the silhouette. Most of the pieces are Western in origin, and the majority are women's attire, but there are plenty of exceptions.
Upon entering the exhibit, visitors will find the first section, "Minimalism," which focuses on the simple shape and structure of clothing styles throughout history. Visitors can walk between the rows of mannequins and examine the details of the pieces up close. Familiar looks from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries stand next to eighteenth-century gentleman's attire. The variety of materials and fine details make each piece enjoyable.
The second section of the exhibition focuses on colors and patterns. Mannequins are arranged on several raised platforms, allowing visitors to walk around the display and take in the variety of designs.
The third and final section, "The Body Reimagined," focuses on how fashion has accentuated and altered the body's shape. It features fascinating pieces from modern-day attire to antique dresses and outfits.
"Fashion Reimagined: Themes and Variations 1760 - Now" will be on display until July 2, 2023. The Mint Museum Uptown is a seven-minute walk from the 3rd Street / Convention Center light rail station, and admission for college students is $10 per person.