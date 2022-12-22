The Museum of Illusions opened its 37th location in the Queen City on Dec. 7. Located on S. Tryon, it invites viewers to experience "a brilliant collection of perspective-changing rooms, enthralling installations, and spellbinding images," according to their website. With over 60 illusions, I was intrigued by the social media ads and had to visit the museum myself. Here are my thoughts on my experience.
Each exhibit has a sign describing how to get the whole experience of the illusion and a possible explanation as to why our brains might see things differently. There is a lot of math and science involved in how these things work, but you do not need to be a genius to experience it yourself. The whole place reminded me of a slightly more grown-up version of Discovery Place because of the museum's spectacle and educational factors.
The "Head on a Platter" installation was my favorite. I had to crawl under a mirrored table and pop my head through the top. Somehow the mirrors on the side made it appear that the rest of my body was not under the table. It was easy to do and made for the perfect Instagram-worthy picture. A few honorable mentions were the "Jastrow Illusion," a mind trick where two objects of the exact dimensions look different sizes; the "Moving Picture," a 3-D painting that appears as if it is moving and the "Infinity Portal," a depth-defying attraction.
The museum tries to make these illusions as accessible as possible. However, my mind was boggled by the tricks my brain played while looking at the installations. The wall of Albert Einstein heads messed with my mind the most because it looked like they were popping out of the wall when they were instead hollowed-out figures.
Aside from the installations and interactive exhibits, the art uses the science of illusion, which is fun to look at while you wait for another exhibition to become available. Thankfully, some staff around the museum were available to assist as needed in the exhibits. This was helpful because I was confused about how to master the illusion itself.
The museum is on the pricier side, considering that the art museums uptown, like The Mint Museum, are half the price of admission for college students compared to what the Museum of Illusions costs. So, although I had fun and walked away with some fantastic pictures and a newfound perspective on the power of illusion, I do not need to go back. However, visiting the museum is a one-time experience worth checking out.