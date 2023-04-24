With summer break around the corner and everyone getting through the last few weeks of school work, many students are looking for a place to relax or get work done with a serene ambiance. The Percantile and Creamery is a great place with good food and tastefully created seating.
Founded in 2017, the family-owned Percantile and Creamery is just a 13-minute drive from campus. The café serves coffee and some amazing delicacies like ice cream and cronuts, which are half croissant and half donut.
"Percantile" is a combination of "percolator" and "mercantile." A percolator is an appliance for making coffee, and mercantile refers to the mercantile era of the 1920s when many new local businesses opened. The theme of this café is based on this era.
Sean Colas, the owner of the café, said, "We wanted to have a somewhat of a themed coffee shop when you walk in. It's got that kind of modern but 1920s theme."
This café offers plenty of seating options. They have welcoming couches with pillows and a couple of areas with barstool seating in addition to traditional tables and chairs. There is artwork on the wall at the entrance created by local artist Napoletano.
The Percantile and Creamery used to have an original 1921 Ford Model T in working condition showcased inside. However, to open up more space, they let it go.
The Percantile offers a variety of coffee options, from traditional lattes, cappuccinos and americanos to more than seven types of flavored coffees. With the season change, their menu changes to feature season specials. For spring, they have a latte called "bee's knees" that is just as unique as its name. It has three main flavors: vanilla, honey and lavender. It is served in hot and cold options, which are both worth trying.
The Percantile also serves different food items. Kronuts are a specialty at this café. Kronuts are so popular with customers that most days, they run out of stock by the afternoon. They also have a wide variety of pastries, with ten different brownies and many different muffins, bagels and truffles. Ice cream is another specialty of the café and comes in 12 flavors.
The staff at The Percantile and Creamery is always friendly and willing to serve and are an essential part of the Café's experience.
"There's a lot of good coffee out there, right? And I think there's a lot of cute spaces," Colas said. "We really hire not for experience; we hire people that care."
Overall, The Percantile and Creamery is a café where one can sit and do some work or hang out with friends. The mercantile era ambiance makes it perfect for that. The quality of food and coffee is just the cherry on top.