The UNC Charlotte University Chorale performed at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture in Uptown on March 23.
The University Chorale performed 12 pieces for a full house. The concert also featured four solo student performances by Christian Souza, Gabby Bryant, Sarah Freeman and Reem Nour. During the concert's intermission, the audience could ask the chorale questions about their experiences as music and non-music students in the choir.
Dr. Jason Dungee, director of the UNC Charlotte University Chorale, gave the audience a glimpse into the rehearsal process of the chorale by workshopping a never performed piece titled "Blessed is the Man," written for Dungee by Adolphus Hailstork, a composer on whom Dr. Dungee wrote his doctoral dissertation.
Bianca Muñoz, a fourth-year student, discussed why she enjoys performing off campus.
"I enjoy off-campus performances because you get to connect with the local community. Because our off-campus performances are mostly free, there's a lot of people who go to them," Muñoz said.
"What I especially liked about this performance was that we had a Q&A during the intermission, so students got to answer questions that people had, which was fun because the audience had a lot less musicians."
Muñoz discussed her enjoyment of a different kind of audience at the performance.
"When we perform in Belk, there's a lot of music students, but there were not that many music students there, so people got to ask how we learn music. Which was really fun for me."
She also discussed the importance of the chorale's off-campus performances.
"I feel like Charlotte has a music scene, but Charlotte as a city isn't known for its music scene. I think it's important for people to have live music in their lives, so when we do these community concerts that are free and open to the public, it gives people an opportunity to see what we're doing and to connect with local musicians and to experience the joys of live music."
The UNC Charlotte University Chorale will perform at Providence United Methodist Church on March 26 at 6:30 p.m. for their second performance in their concert series, "The Impossible Dream."