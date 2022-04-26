"I won't say I'm in love," but '90s babies and Disney superfans should all prepare for the next time that "Disney Princess: The Concert" is back in N.C. Anyone who's ever wanted to see "The Lion King," "Aladdin" or "Beauty and the Beast" on a Broadway stage would be enchanted to witness the magic that was Susan Egan (Megara in "Hercules" and the first Belle in Broadway's "Beauty and the Beast"), Arielle Jacobs (Princess Jasmine in Broadway's "Aladdin"), Annaliese van der Pol (the final Belle in Broadway's "Beauty and the Beast") and Syndee Winters (Nala in "The Lion King") as they serenaded a roaring crowd for two hours this past Sunday.
Growing up, I watched van der Pol in "That's So Raven" on Disney Channel, where she played the ditzy, funny best friend, Chelsea Daniels. In the early 2000s, I never anticipated that she would have such a powerful singing voice with such an intense vibrato. For me, one of the highlights of the show was hearing van der Pol sing, ironically, a non-Disney song: "Journey to the Past" from the animated film "Anastasia." I can honestly say that the creators of this show knew what the audience wanted to hear. The song "Speechless" from the live-action version of "Aladdin" was also included in the setlist, as was, surprisingly, a gorgeous rendition of "Touch the Sky" from the film "Brave." Now, I have to confess that I did see this show about four years ago when it was called "The Broadway Princess Party." This tour, however, has an almost completely different cast and is sponsored by the Walt Disney Company. It can't be helped that I compared just about everything from this performance with the previous show.
The two constant performers from "The Broadway Princess Party" were musical director and self-proclaimed "Fairy Godfairy," Benjamin Rauhala and Susan Egan. Even though I'd seen Egan perform the song "I Won't Say I'm in Love" from the film "Hercules" nearly half a decade ago, I grew every bit as emotional this time around. At the back of the stage, there rested a giant film screen. A film clip or bit of scenery was projected onto that large screen during each song. I cannot express the magic that I felt in my chest when Egan's voice synched up with the movement of Megara's lips on display behind her. The other three princesses acted in the role of the Muses for the sake of the performance and did a phenomenal job as well.
Overall, the choreography was minimal, but Winters truly shone as the most proficient in dance. She and the guest performer/prince were able to electrify even the older crowd with a fun, goofy delivery of "Love is an Open Door" from the movie "Frozen." However, my favorite song was Winters' powerful execution of Nala's song "Shadowland" from "The Lion King." Of course, not many kiddos knew what the lyrics "let your prayers be my guide. I cannot stay here, my family, but I'll remember my pride" meant, but I certainly appreciated hearing that song for the first time being sung by one of the most promising up-and-coming Caribbean Broadway performers. My fiancée's favorite performer, other than Egan, was Jacobs, who belted out "Reflections" from "Mulan" and "Colors of the Wind" from "Pocahontas." According to my fiancée, Jacobs has incredible control of her vocals and "pipes for days." Despite the exquisite talent of each and every "princess," there were some things that I didn't necessarily enjoy about the show.
The first, and most persistent irritant for me was that "Disney Princess: The Concert's" merchandising company sold light-up "wands" in the lobby before the performance. These wands were long and bright. Unfortunately, there was also a pulsing function that was unbelievably distracting to any nearby audience members. It also looked extremely painful for the children whose siblings persistently smacked them with said wands. The only song choices that I felt were strange or otherwise unnecessary were "In Summer" and "Let It Go," both from the movie "Frozen." "In Summer" just felt a bit childish, and the graphics projected onto the large film screen were rudimentary and cheesy. "Let It Go," on the other hand, was beautifully constructed into a four-part harmony. Regardless, I wish it wasn't the tune to round out the show. Perhaps I'm a bit biased, but when I attended the "The Broadway Princess Party," the song that ended the entire production was "God Help the Outcasts" from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," which was surprising and moving and memorable, whereas "Let It Go" wasn't.
Nevertheless, I would highly recommend "Disney Princess: The Concert" to any theater-goer, Disney channel devotee, Egan admirer, or Broadway aficionado. It's a fun time for kids, adults and twenty-year-olds alike. Let's "Akuna Matata," or "seize the day," and sing along to some of the greatest melodies of the '90s and 2000s!
Rating: 9.5/10
