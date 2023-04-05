"Aggretsuko," also known as "Aggressive Retsuko" in Japan, is a series that focuses on anthropomorphic animals navigating Japan's work culture. Although many of the series' themes focus on norms in Japanese society, some of its themes are relatable to a wider international audience.
The series's protagonist is Retsuko (Erica Mendez, with metal vocals by Jamison Boaz), a 25-year-old accountant seen as a pushover by her coworkers and friends. Contrary to her obedient nature at work, Retsuko expresses her frustrations by singing death metal at a karaoke. Throughout the series, she faces trials that test her ability to take control of her life while being bogged down by Japanese social norms.
The first season lays the foundation for the entire series with a more low-stakes conflict and plot line than later seasons. Retsuko is overworked and belittled by her ruthless boss, Ton (Josh Petersdorf). Through her budding work friendships, Retsuko comes out of her shell and starts expressing her inner thoughts more.
The second season features Retsuko's mom (Kaitlyn Robrock) as a major stressor as she pressures Retsuko to get married. Retsuko is conflicted about whether she should rush to get married and quit her job until she meets Tadano (Griffin Burns), a mysterious young man with an AI in his car.
The third season focuses on the aftermath of Retsuko and Tadano's relationship and Retsuko's struggles with money.
In the fourth season, work-life dynamics change when the CEO is replaced by Himuro, a young and promising director who seeks to modernize the company. As Haida and Retsuko's relationship deepens, Haida seeks recognition from the new CEO.
The final season focuses on Retsuko and Haida, hoping to get married and dealing with each other's families. Retsuko is dragged into a political campaign that puts her marriage on hold.
The series' biggest strengths are its characterization and handling of themes. The cast of characters is kept compact throughout the series, with small but impactful additions each season. Because the cast is small, they can develop thoroughly, and their relationships are highlighted beautifully. Female relationships are handled the best in this series, such as the friendship between Washimi, Gori and Retsuko. These three have one of the strongest relationships throughout all five seasons.
Themes such as capitalism, the effects of Japanese society on its citizens and the importance of being assertive are handled very well. In this respect, one of the best moments was Retsuko's song on capitalism in the third season.
Although most of the series focuses on Japanese work culture, some themes can be applied to viewers outside of Japan, such as the negative effects of capitalism and office worker dynamics.
The two biggest flaws in this series are unresolved storylines and the wishy-washy character development of Retsuko.
The length of the episodes and the series' fast pacing leave many unresolved storylines that are not explained well and become obsolete by the start of another season.
Another huge flaw is Retsuko's character development throughout the series. She seems more assertive as each season progresses, but this progress is always reset at the beginning of a new season. At times, this makes her a passive protagonist, as the opinions of those around her often shape her decisions.
The political campaign storyline in the final season is especially guilty of this, as Retsuko is convinced to be a political candidate for the Rage Party despite her inexperience in politics. Other than introducing an unnecessary storyline that could be replaced by more focus on Haida's family, Retsuko regresses to a passive character who constantly has to be guided by others.
Aggretsuko is a strong series in its themes, characterization and comedy. Although it has its flaws, especially with Retsuko's development throughout the series, it is a worthy watch for viewers who want their negative feelings validated through tragicomedy.
Rating: 8/10