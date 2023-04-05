On the surface, "Daisy Jones & The Six" is a simple fictional docuseries about a classic rock band modeled after the band Fleetwood Mac. In its full depth, it is an emotionally complex and gorgeous story of love and camaraderie.
It utilizes talking heads segments, recreated concert footage and all the other trappings of the genre. The narrative, performances and execution make "Daisy Jones & The Six" something truly special.
The first minutes of the show demonstrate its greatest strengths. Structured with a simple frame story through the talking-head segments, the complexity shines through the rich character work and brilliant performances from the entire cast. The show's other great strength is in its musical performances.
The entire cast underwent an intensive band camp before filming to ensure they could actually play. This instruction was particularly necessary for the two leads, Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne) and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), who had no prior musical training. This work pays off in spades as the show features bold and full concert sequences and intimate rehearsal sessions that showcase their talent and chemistry as a band.
The music is well-performed and fantastically written, produced and mastered, ensuring that "Daisy Jones & The Six" sound true to their time. The inspiration from Fleetwood Mac is obvious but never feels corny or inadequate.
The deceptively simple story of a rock band gone wrong is packed with interpersonal conflict and the trappings of the rock and roll lifestyle. The band's journey is emotionally intimate and complex. The narrative and characters are heartbreakingly earnest and resist the temptation to subvert the story's emotional charge with irony or disingenuity. The show takes time and deliberacy to set up and develop its relationships and conflicts, making the most of its 10-episode run.
Although every character in the cast gives an exemplary performance, Keough and Claflin are its beating heart. The sexual, romantic and frustrated tension of their dynamic pushes and pulls the plot along through the sheer might of their performances. This is underpinned by a heartbreaking and adoration-worthy performance from Camila Morrone, playing Billy Dunne's wife, in a beautiful role that serves as a gentle guide through the personal melodrama to bring the best out of the band.
With exceptional creative and performative execution, the show's technical side is just as strong. The show is shot as it is written: with vulnerability and warmth in intimate moments and with glamorous bombast in emotional peaks and performances. The set design is firmly planted in the late '60s and early '70s with no immersion-breaking oversights. The cinematography makes excellent work of perspective to channel emotion and allows its diversity in location to assist in telling the story.
Although the show may seem to lose focus in later episodes, it is laying the path to a beautiful finale. Occasionally the characters are truly unpleasant, and viewers who are uncomfortable with depicted violence, drug use and impropriety should be aware that this show pulls no narrative punches.
There is little criticism I have for this show. As a fan of the time period, music, style and similar entries to the genre, such as "This Is Spinal Tap" and "Almost Famous," I was cynical about whether this show could deliver on its promise. Although it offers nothing groundbreaking, the show is gorgeously conceptualized and executed at every level. Emotionally charged and mature, "Daisy Jones & The Six" wears its heart on its sleeve as it lovingly breaks that of its viewer.
Rating: 9/10