"Outer Banks" has released its third season on Netflix, with John B (Chase Stokes) and his friends, the Pogues, continuing their journey for lost treasure. Unfortunately, this will not be their last treasure hunt.
The Pogues are once again connecting the clues to Denmark Tanny's wealth that has been hidden for ages. In previous seasons, they have discovered the shipwreck of the Royal Merchant, the gold buried underneath an idle home, and The Cross of Santo Domingo. However, this season, the Pogues discover that the clues left by Denmark Tanny now lead to a city of gold called El Dorado. Along the way, they face much opposition from old friends and enemies, lost and returning family and the show's newest antagonist, Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen). Singh is a killer who will not stop until he gets what he wants.
This season demonstrates character growth by being aware of their actions and understanding that every action has consequences. Even when introducing new characters like Singh, it matures the main characters and continues to push the plot forward.
This season, instead of JJ (Rudy Pankow), John B's best friend and fellow Pogue, impulsively using a gun for no reason, he is now more aware, cautious and precise. John B is no longer led by his emotions but is now considering every action and relationship. Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) reconnect with their families by understanding their parents' perspective of their reckless adventures. Cleo (Carlacia Grant) learns the meaning of being a part of a family. Sarah (Madelyn Cline) becomes more independent and no longer relies on her family, and her kook friends are more forgiving and loving towards her. They never acknowledge her being with a Pogue but accept her as if she is still a kook.
Unfortunately, the continual need to re-establish romantic relationships was unnecessary. There are moments in the show where the characters are in life-or-death situations. But for some reason, those specific moments in the show are the right time to kiss and tell each other, "I love you." It is understandable that John B and his love interest, Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), are in love. However, the writers do not need to constantly re-establish it.
Netflix recently announced a fourth season of "Outer Banks." I would not be upset by this if the cliffhanger to season four was not revealed at the end of season three. The cliffhanger shows that the Pogues could perhaps become the new Mystery Incorporated for the next potential season: solving age-old mysteries and puzzles, and with Twinkie, John B's van, becoming the new Mystery Machine. If the show's creators intended this, then season four may need to present a potential rebrand for the show.
Overall, season three was well-thought-out. In addition, the storyline was enjoyable: it was not complicated, and with its progression. Hopefully, the show will continue to leave audience members enjoying Pogue life.
Rating: 6/10