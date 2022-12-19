Genius and intergalactic Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith return for more science fiction adventures. The first two seasons of “Rick and Morty” are nearly perfect, in my opinion. It blends creative science fiction ideas, comedy and some existentialism exceptionally well. However, since then, the show has slowly declined in quality, even though it has only grown in popularity. It is hard to pick a sole reason for the drop in quality, but the showrunners Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have run out of creative juice.
Every season of “Rick and Morty” usually has a mix of storyline episodes across the season and episodes that are only solely focused on a single episode. They were a great balance as the overarching storyline is almost always engaging and does excellent world-building, while the other episodes are incredibly entertaining. Unfortunately, season six only has one true storyline episode; the rest are just a pain to get through.
The season premiere “Solaricks” introduces us to another Rick, who we find is the arch nemesis of the main Rick we have been following throughout the series. In this episode, we learn more about the characters and Rick’s past, which has major implications for the series. Unfortunately, it is rarely brought up throughout the rest of the season, which is frustrating, even though it is not anything new. The Evil Morty storyline was introduced in season one and was somewhat wrapped up at the end of season five. It feels like Roiland and Harmon do not know where to go with their ideas, so they show glimpses without giving any true progression of the story.
While I have an issue with the show and this season, it would be more forgivable if the other episodes were more entertaining. But that is just not the case in season six. Nearly all the side adventure episodes are an absolute drag, with almost no humor or creativity. Through 10 episodes, I legitimately laughed seven or eight times. I am not expecting high levels of comedic genius from a show like “Rick and Morty,” but all of the jokes are lazy cultural references for middle schoolers. Not only is the humor absent, but the story in the episodes is not there either, which has been a problem since season four. The amusing science fiction ideas that appeared in every episode early on in the series are nowhere to be seen, which is disappointing.
The most apparent issue with this season was the characters. “Rick and Morty” set an early precedent that the characters in the show can change and develop, most prominently the two title characters. However, there was almost none of that this season, and when it did occur, it was in the least subtle and nuanced way possible. Two of Rick’s significant characteristics are his portal gun to travel through different dimensions and the fact that he is an alcoholic. Both are almost absent from this season, which should have given room for Rick to grow as a character. However, there was none whatsoever, and it begs the question of where these characters will go from here.
“Rick and Morty” has quickly changed from one of my favorite shows to one I try to keep up with. Unfortunately, I no longer find any jokes funny, nor is there anything interesting about the show’s world or characters. While there is a set storyline for season seven, I am sure we will only get one or two episodes dedicated to it, and the rest of the season will be filled with a nonsensical story that drags on.
Rating: 3/10