"Star Wars: The Bad Batch's" second season is frustrating. Much like its predecessor, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars", the show is caught halfway between a jaunty kid's cartoon and a dive into the Star Wars universe's darkest corners. Unfortunately, with a 16-episode season, this identity crisis severely hampers the show's ability to deliver a complete and satisfying narrative.
While the show vastly improves on the more mature ideas it engages with, namely the reorganization of the Republic into a far more violent and authoritarian Empire, it fails to balance between campy cartoon fun and complex storytelling.
This issue is prevalent from the season's two-episode premiere ("Spoils of War, Ruins of War") as they attempt to use a treasure hunt premise to tell the story of common people forced into hiding following the empire's takeover. Ultimately, it leads to a thematically and tonally disjointed arc whose mature themes of militarism and dispossession are undercut by silly hijinks from the show's biggest weakness: the titular Bad Batch themselves.
Although the season successfully develops the misfit clone squadron into more complex characters, they remain over-designed caricatures whose voices and designs are too much. The armors are overly ornamented with clashing colors and gear that makes the team of special forces outlaws loud and bumbling.
By making the visual and vocal differences so sharp, the appeal of a clone squadron that may look and sound the same but find their identity through personal expression is subverted. As emotionally sensitive as they prove Wrecker to be, he never ceases to be the big brute. Tech remains a nerd with no social skills despite undergoing emotional character arcs. Hunter remains a copy-paste of Charlie Sheen from Platoon with a sensitive side.
Not all of the character development is wasted. Omega and Crosshair are able to mature past their static characterization from the first season. This is partially due to more attention from the writers and fewer design choices directly indicating their personality. Omega grows from the annoying stock child character from the first season into a more fully-formed adolescent learning the cost of her chosen outlaw life.
The show seems aware of its split identity, cordoning off its best episodes and the episodes that advance the plot away from the main cast. As a result, episodes like "The Solitary Clone", "The Clone Conspiracy" and "The Outpost" feature some of the show's best storytelling and fight sequences the "Star Wars" animated catalog has offered.
The season's two-part finale serves as a microcosm for the season at large. There are some genuinely fantastic action set pieces and some much-needed world development. But by the end, the finale fails to close season-long narrative loops while introducing new plot points that should have been saved for a new season.
Ultimately, season two of "The Bad Batch" is a mixed bag. Although it contains some of the franchise's highest highs, including episodes that cover the deeper psychology of the clone army and the machinations of the growing empire, they are separated by nearly a dozen low-stakes adventure episodes.
Season three may be able to rectify some of these problems, but it should not have to. The lack of focus and attention to the season's most interesting developments turns what could have been an excellent television season into a middling one burdened by too much dead weight.
Review: 5/10