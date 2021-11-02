The D'Amelio family took the internet by storm when sisters Charli and Dixie gained a massive following on the popular app, TikTok. Charli (17) and Dixie (20) were born in Connecticut, but the family moved out west to Los Angeles at the end of 2020. Charli grew up as a competitive dancer for ten years before beginning her career in social media. Currently, Charli has over 7.9 billion likes on TikTok, and that number is continuing to grow. Dixie is also a social media sensation, but while Charli leans towards dancing, Dixie has focused on music.
The D'Amelio Show, a Hulu reality series, premiered on Sept. 3. I didn't even know this show was coming out until my roommate pulled it up on Hulu one day. To be honest, I am not a D'Amelio fan. Like many TikTok users, I don't find them to be wonderfully talented and almost see them as "famous for being famous." However, I will give Charli credit for doing very hard TikTok dances that I definitely can't do and for having a Dunkin' drink named after her. Likewise, Dixie has worked hard to release music and has really brought her emotions into her songs. However, to me, they are not A-list celebrities, and while TikTok seems to produce stars, the question remains: do they deserve the fame?
The show follows the D'Amelio family in their everyday L.A. lives while navigating fame and the ups and downs that come with it. While the show primarily focuses on the sisters, the D'Amelio parents, Heidi and Marc, are also featured. There are eight episodes in this first season, and all provide ample drama.
A lot of emotions are expressed as Dixie and Charli discuss the negative aspects of fame. Both are very open about how hate and negative comments immensely affect them at times. A lot of tears are shed, and there is even a therapist brought in a couple of times to help Dixie and Charli cope. It is great that they are so open about mental health and perhaps attempting to destigmatize it. However, to me, it does not come across well.
Not to be insensitive, but some of their gripes and complaints don't feel valid to me. There are serious issues going on in our world, and Charli is upset about having her picture taken while out in public shopping. In some ways, Dixie and Charli seem to treat mental illness as a personality trait, constantly saying how severe their anxiety is and how hard it is to be famous, yet it is always about superficial things and first-world problems. Yes, I am sure it is hard, but there are bigger issues in the world. I can't help but use the word "bratty" when thinking about these girls' behavior in their show. Keep in mind, these mental health issues are all being discussed while Dixie drives her Tesla around and while Charli takes private dance classes from esteemed professional dance teachers.
An interesting aspect of this show is that the sisters' relationships are discussed. Charli is dating another famous TikTok star, Noah Beck. But, again, the scenes of the couple do not help me in trying to like her. Beck seems like a sweetheart and goes out of his way to do special things for Dixie. His main focus is on her, but her main focus is on her ex-boyfriend, which I'm sure is not ideal for Beck to have to be hearing about constantly. We also see Charli interact with her ex, Chase Hudson, quite a few times. While the two are good friends, the question remains, will their relationship rekindle?
To some, this show was a great way to get to know the D'Amelio family and to try and connect and empathize with them. For me, it was just another reason to be frustrated with them and question how celebrities can complain about such trivial things when there are much bigger issues, and they have practically everything they could ever want. Regardless, I appreciated the raw vulnerability and willingness to have hard conversations on topics such as mental health. I would not recommend this one to anyone other than die-hard D'Amelio fans, though.
Rating: 2/10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.