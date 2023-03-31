HBO's "The Last of Us" is a beautifully morbid, sometimes episodic, tale of love and family that works just as well as a television series as it did in the 2013 video game.
To catch you up to speed with its premise: In HBO's "The Last of Us," a 2003 fungal-based cordyceps infection has taken root in human bodies, similar to a zombie. Twenty-five years after the outbreak, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) now have to trek across the country to a medical research center as they believe they have the cure.
It is hard to believe it has been over a decade since the original "The Last of Us" hit the shelves in 2013. A game held in extremely high regard, its cultural impact on the games industry can still be felt today. Creator Neil Druckmann pulled off a deadly script and cinematic realism rarely seen in a video game. Leading the industry with stellar central performances, it had brutal and efficient combat, and the script was the spotlight.
But there was always the question of if being a video game was getting in the way of "The Last of Us" from becoming a full-on phenomenon, especially considering its PlayStation exclusivity.
This is what the franchise needed. As HBO's "The Last of Us" set a new viewing record with each episode released, the massively popular show has proven that it is a timeless, staggering work and a benchmark for future post-apocalypse stories.
Some of the reasons why it is so impactful are immediately apparent. Pascal and Ramsey are excellent as Joel and Ellie, respectively. At the show's beginning, Joel is shown to be brutal and stiff, but he is gradually revealed to be the surrogate father for Ellie. The audience watches as the rust washes away, revealing a pained and passionate man drained of all hope by the virus.
The recurring phrase "endure and survive" is prodded and poked at by the characters, and the leads are the perfect lens to see the story through. Making what is important to us last for as long as we are here is important for Joel. Surviving at any cost sounds simple until its application, but when the audience digs deeper and starts to care for him, they also have to witness how violent Joel has to be to survive.
This goes doubly for Ellie, who grows a lot by the end of the first season and is in a morally gray area like Joel. It is hard to speak about her character without going into spoilers. Still, her interactions with the supporting characters help to show why she truly is one of the most lovable characters ever written. The series is exceptional because of the pull toward the central characters and any character with some screen time.
Love and the lengths we will go for it is one of the pillars of the series. There is an immediate onslaught of empathy in the series, whether it is Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) in one episode or Anna (Ashley Johnson) in just one scene. Viewers immediately want any piece of a family to stay together, even if it is only for a moment. For a series about the world falling apart, what you care about is these select few families staying together.
This show will rip you apart but have you begging for it to continue. There is nowhere I would rather be than with Joel and Ellie.
Newcomers will have a new gorgeous, humanist journey that they will surely remember. For those who have played the games, there is still enough that is new to make this worthwhile. "The Last of Us" is a show that will be remembered and talked about for years to come. Druckmann and Craig Mazin did an excellent job shining compassionate light on this beautiful melancholic story.
Rating: 9/10