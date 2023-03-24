Warning: This article contains major spoilers.
Netflix's "You" season four has officially released all episodes. Part one was released on Feb. 9, and part two arrived on March 9. Joe Goldberg returns unchanged, continuing his murderous acts.
Season four opens with Joe (Penn Badgley) now living in London. He has taken on a new persona: Jonathan Moore, a professor of literature at Darcy College. Jonathan befriends a colleague, Malcolm (Stephen Hagan). He is invited to a soirée where he meets the upper class of London, notably Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), Adam Pratt (Lukas Gage) and Roald Walker-Burton (Ben Wiggins). After a drunken night, Malcolm takes Jonathan home, where he falls asleep on the couch. When Jonathan wakes up, he finds Malcolm with a knife in his chest on his kitchen table. Jonathan disposes of Malcolm's body but learns that the Eat-The-Rich-Killer is stalking him.
The Eat-The-Rich-Killer murdered Malcolm and continues to murder members of Jonathan's newly wealthy friends one by one. When Jonathan uncovers the identity of the murderer, he is shocked to find that they were within him, Joe Goldberg.
Joe has two personalities. In part one, Jonathan is searching for the killer, but part two reveals that Joe is the killer.
The writers leave a clue about the two personalities throughout the season. The key to the cage, where Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) is, lies hidden in the classic book "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," which explores the duality of man's nature: good versus evil.
But this is the only clue in the entire season. Unfortunately, the writers instead employ distractions. If the writers wanted the season to follow a whodunit storyline, they should have incorporated more clues.
I want to play a role in finding the killer, helping the detective track down clues, connect the dots and bring everyone to a room where the killer is revealed. I wanted to be involved in the show, but the writers never allowed me that opportunity. Instead, everything is uncovered in episodes eight and nine without much setup.
Part one came across as a distraction from the events revealed in part two. After episode seven, I was shocked to see the actual storyline unveiled. Jonathan begins to learn that he is Joe but does not remember.
He switches between who he wants to be (Jonathan) and who he is (Joe). Jonathan embodies Joe's desired reality: normalcy. But since Joe cannot heal from past traumas, he will always be a murderer obsessed over who he loves.
Because of this, he continues to kill people over a love interest. Season four's Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie) is his new love interest, and Joe lines up bodies for Kate, including Kate's father, Tom Lockwood (Greg Kinnear). Tom leaves his fortune to Kate, and she takes Joe to her new realm of power.
This season did an excellent job with suspense when revealing it was Joe all along. But Joe never grows as a character. If Joe does not accept that he is obsessive and needs help, he will continue to kill those he loves.
If this continues, the show's creators will only be able to keep audience members engaged with suspenseful moments.
Overall, season four was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, dropping, twisting and spinning the audience in every direction with Joe's murderous acts. If this show continues, Joe must grow and be held responsible for his actions.
Rating: 5/10