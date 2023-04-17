On April 12, UNC Charlotte celebrated Earth Day by hosting the Earth Day Festival in Belk Plaza. The event invited students and community members to a showcase of school clubs, on-campus groups and community organizations to learn more about how to maintain the Earth.
Many organizations representing the campus were in attendance, including the Office of Sustainability, Parking and Transportation Services (PaTS) and the Department of Geology and Earth Sciences.
Allison Tietz, the sustainability coordinator for Dining Services, introduced people to what Dining Services does to promote sustainability.
Food waste is common on college campuses, so to encourage sustainability, Dining Services showcased a few of its programs, including its Waste Not Program, where uneaten food at the dining hall is composted.
Another innovative program that received recognition is Zero Waste Football, where everything in the stands is either composted or recycled, meaning nothing ends up in a landfill.
In addition, Students can make a difference on their own by using Ozzi containers, the green clamshell reusable to-go food containers, and returning them for a clean one every time they are at the dining halls.
Students could also try a watermelon salsa made of herbs grown in a hydroponic garden in the base of SoVi.
The watermelon salsa “highlights hyper-local produce, so it gets rid of all the emissions and greenhouse gases from transportation, and hydroponics uses a third less of the water as normal farming,” said Tietz.
TreesCharlotte, an organization dedicated to restoring the tree canopy throughout Charlotte, hosted another popular table among students. Volunteers with the organization educated students on how to grow and plant trees and gave students their own oak or pine tree saplings to plant. As part of the Earth Month festivities, on April 6, TreesCharlotte donated trees to the Office of Sustainability, where the grounds crew helped students to plant them.
The student organization Plants for People encouraged students to use the student gardens by Robinson and the Jamil Niner Student Pantry gardens to grow produce for the food pantry.
“I think that it is important to give back to the community that you are a part of,” said Leya Knight, Vice President of Plants for People. “College is hard, and for people who are food insecure, it is significantly harder, so if we can do things to lessen that and make it easier for them, then why would we not.”
At the PaTS tent, students could see Leap, the maker of the electric bikes and scooters available for use around campus, and learn about these alternative modes of transportation. They even offered a promo code that unlocks the rides for free, available on the Leap app until April 23 to celebrate Earth Month.
Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region represented one of the organizations trying to make living more affordable for the Charlotte community. Representatives at the table said that the Charlotte region has been selected for the national Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Volunteers nationwide will gather Oct. 1-6, 2023, to build over 20 homes. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be visiting in place of the Carters this year.
They are always looking for volunteers and encourage students, even those who do not have experience in building houses, to sign up for a day and get their hands dirty.
Mecklenburg County Master Gardeners, certified through NC State by the North Carolina Extension program, were available for questions regarding their gardening. They encouraged anyone, regardless of experience, to try gardening and contact them at any time with questions.
Many other organizations attended the Earth Day Festival to educate students about how they can get involved on and off campus to support the Charlotte community and Earth through interactive activities and discussions.