The UNC Charlotte Opera Workshop will perform "Carmen" by Georges Bizet in Rowe Recital Hall on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.
The production follows the exploits of a woman named Carmen and a soldier named Don José. When José falls in love with Carmen and leaves his lover, dramatic consequences soon follow.
The UNC Charlotte Opera Workshop partnered with Central Piedmont Community College in November 2022 to perform the same production. Dr. Brian Arreola, the professor of Opera Workshop and the director of the show, discussed some of the challenges in preparing for the show this semester.
"The biggest challenge with this production that we're doing on the UNC Charlotte campus is that it's taking place in February, starting with a new cast of singers in different roles from what they did in the fall on the CPCC campus, has been a challenge for people to learn all that music and the staging in essentially six weeks," said Arreola.
Christian Souza, a fourth-year student playing José, also discussed the difficulties in preparing for "Carmen."
"I would say the biggest challenge about this show is the fact that we had such a quick turnaround at the beginning of the semester," said Souza. "We've only had a month and a half to learn all of these roles, and even though we're doing a condensed version of Carmen, it's still highly concentrated music in such a short period of time."
Despite these challenges, third-year student Frida Sophia Chacon Marmolejos, who will play Carmen, expressed her favorite parts of preparing for her role.
"The best part for me is probably just being able to hang out with my friends every day because I am friends with everyone in the cast, and it's really fun to have something in common. We all love singing together, which is something we get to do all the time, and [also] becoming your character because it's so different from who you are in real life, and when you're on the stage, you're not yourself. You're whoever you're playing," said Chacon Marmolejos.
The production boasts several students from the University's Music Department and a few non-music majors.