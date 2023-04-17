The UNC Charlotte Orchestra performed at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art on April 12. The performance was a part of Charlotte SHOUT!, a multi-week festival in Uptown Charlotte.
The orchestra performed in the museum's lobby, an intimate venue with limited seating. The seats were filled before the performance began, but people continued to walk into the museum off the street while the musicians played, eventually filling the additional standing room around the lobby.
The performance was conducted by Alan Yamamoto, the conductor of the UNC Charlotte Orchestra and of the Queens University Chamber Orchestra. He has previously conducted for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, the University of California Berkeley, the Michigan Institute of Technology, and the New England Conservatory.
Yamamoto incorporated a series of jokes into his introduction and asked the audience questions about music in order to create a casual, conversational atmosphere. He stated that because of the relatively small size of the room, the audience would be able to physically feel the music and that the audience would be energized as a result.
"You're going to have nothing but energy today because of the room's acoustics," said Yamamoto.
Yamamoto introduced "Company," the first of the two pieces the orchestra played, as an homage to the Bechtler Museum and its importance to Charlotte's art scene. "Company" is a 1983 arrangement of Phillip Glass' Second String Quartet, a minimalist piece originally arranged for a theatrical performance of a Samuel Beckett poem.
The piece has four movements, each about two minutes long. Though the melody was slow and repetitious, showcasing two integral features of minimalist music, the audience later said that the piece was "art" when asked by Yamamoto.
The second piece the orchestra played was Beethoven's "Symphony No. 1 in C," commonly known as Beethoven's First Symphony. The piece, the earliest of Beethoven's nine symphonies, debuted in Vienna in 1800 during a musical performance that served as a tribute to the earlier works of Haydn and Mozart. Like "Company," the symphony has four movements. However, the movements in Beethoven's piece are considerably longer, each averaging about seven minutes.
When the orchestra concluded the piece, they received nearly a full minute of applause from the audience.
The orchestra will next perform in the Anne R. Belk Theater in Robinson Hall on April 25. Tickets are $8 for most attendees and free for UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture students.