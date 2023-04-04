UNC Charlotte's Department of Music hosted an orchestra concert on March 29. Alan Yamamoto, the lead of the orchestra program at UNC Charlotte, who also worked with Central Piedmont Community College and the Charlotte Symphony, conducted and directed the performance.
The first piece performed was Philip Glass' "Company" for string orchestra. Yamamoto chose this piece for the orchestra's upcoming concert on April 12 at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art at Charlotte SHOUT!
"We wanted a 20th-century piece to present at the [Bechtler] Museum of Modern Art, so we have that connection," said Yamamoto.
The performance featured multiple waves of instrumental swells layered in tone and harmony. Furthermore, this piece was based on Samuel Beckett's poem under the same name.
The second performance was Ludwig Van Beethoven's famous "First Symphony." The strings were accompanied by additional wind instruments, adding an extra layer of conversation between them. The sound was varied with a wide range of tonality, and each movement was distinct from each other in mood.
Yamamoto's reasoning behind choosing a piece like this was to push his students to improve.
"Classical literature is the best training ground," said Yamamoto. "Especially for string players to compel them to develop technique on their instrument. Their goal is to learn to color the strings the way they were meant to in that era and also to work on what we call intonation, or to play into them, which is very difficult, particularly for the wind instruments."
Despite its difficulty, performing such challenging pieces can be rewarding for students.
"This was probably the best run I've done so far out of all the practices and rehearsals we've had," said Leilani Torres Curet, a second-year music student who plays the French horn in the orchestra. "I'm very grateful to be playing pieces like this because they're technically challenging, whereas, in other ensembles that I play, it's more rhythmically challenging. Here I have to work with range and jumping in between sounds."
"It depends a lot on the students, and just picking the piece sort of remains a gesture in how I'm going to teach," said Yamamoto. "The difficulty level defines the uphill climb I'm going to have, but the reward for the student, as you may have heard, on the stage can be tremendous."