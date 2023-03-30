UNC Charlotte's Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble put on a series of spring music department performances at the Anne R. Belk Theater on March 23. The performance showcased the skills and versatility of Charlotte's music majors by featuring many solos and numerous varieties of jazz.
The Jazz Combo, a group of six Charlotte student musicians, consisted of two saxophonists, a trumpeter, a guitarist, a pianist, a bassist and a drummer. One saxophonist, third-year Adam Kallestad, displayed his skill on multiple instruments by switching to a flute for the second piece.
Before the Jazz Combo's third and final piece, fourth-year drummer Ryan Comley introduced the members of the band and the Combo's finale, "Dialect," composed by Troy Conn, a Charlotte graduate and the director of the Jazz Combo. Comely congratulated Conn on receiving the College of Arts and Architecture Distinguished Alumni award before launching the piece.
"We appreciate [Conn's] musicianship and [teaching us] what it means to be human daily," said Comley.
Conn briefly appeared on stage and was praised when the audience heard his piece. "Dialect" featured shifting beats and time signatures, solos from several musicians, and a finale that blended elements of rock and roll with jazz to create a symphony of counterpoint.
Finally, UNC Charlotte Director of Jazz Studies Will Campbell, who also directed the Jazz Ensemble, entered the stage.
The ensemble played six pieces and featured solos from eleven different students. Second-year student and trumpeter Vinny Vaccaro received five solos over three parts. Campbell had said that Vaccaro was beyond the level of most college students his age on the trumpet.
Another performance featured fourth-year music student and soloist Sarah Freeman who performed a jazz rendition of pop singer Adele's song "Chasing Pavements." UNC Greensboro professor Chad Eby arranged the music while the ensemble provided a backing arrangement.
The ensemble's finale featured five musicians' solos, including a call-and-response solo featuring drummer Comley and percussionist Tim Gawert. The pair showed off their skills by keeping perfectly on beat while performing the incredible musical phrases.
The Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble received a standing ovation after the finale. The audience was encouraged to come again and see the other performances that the Anne R. Belk Theater will perform throughout the spring semester.