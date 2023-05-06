UNC Charlotte's Department of Theatre and the Site-Specific Shakespeare class performed "As You Like It," a site-specific adventure, on the weekend of April 28. The play was performed in the Van Landingham Glen of the Botanical Gardens.
The play was a promenade performance, meaning the audience traveled with the actors through the garden as the story unfolded. Professor Laura Waringer and Dr. Andrew Hartley constructed the performance, Dr. Hartley's final project, before retiring at the end of this school year.
The performance was based on a compilation of scenes from William Shakespeare's "As You Like It." Hartley and Waringer constructed the performance to fit a specific site, the Van Landingham Glen of the Botanical Gardens.
"The class was all about learning site-specific productions and how to put them on. The first half of the class was basically reading through the play and making sure we understood the aspects of the show as well as what went into putting on a site-specific [show] and how many different types of shows there are," said third-year student Ananda Zabala, who played Corin.
"The second half was all about doing the rehearsal process," said Zabala. "What spaces do we have? What scenes [do] we need? What do we need to cut out? Where could we put which scene in which location of the garden?"
Another part of the rehearsal process was adapting to the space for the performance.
"I love, as we've gotten more comfortable here in the gardens, how they're using the surroundings in the story as well, which was a huge part of what we learned in the site-specific part of our class," said Waringer.
Student actors had their own rehearsal process. For Kat Fletcher, a second-year student who played Rosalind, the main character, the rehearsal process required much memorization.
"I'd never done site-specific or Shakespeare, which was partially why I took this class. I wanted to jump into something new," said Fletcher. "It was like three, four hours a night in the beginning just to get off book and learn all the stuff. A lot of it was just working, trying to find new moments where I could throw something funny and try a new way of saying something. But it was a lot of at home studying those lines."
The student actors' performance exhibited their time spent in rehearsal. The use of the garden made the audience feel like they were with the characters in the Forest of Ardenne.
Waringer is proud of her students and their performance and expressed her appreciation for their growth as actors.
"I'm immensely proud of the work that we've done," said Waringer. "We've been working on this all semester, so it's been incredible to see how the piece has developed, how their understanding of the text has developed, how they've developed their characters and found the moments of humor and just really going on this journey physically through the space."