The Anne R. Belk Theater hosted the annual Spotlight Concert presented by The Department of Music on Feb. 3. The show included a wide roster of over 15 performances showcasing everything that the UNC Charlotte Department of Music has to offer.
The show featured pieces from a range of composers such as Sergei Rachmaninoff, J.S. Bach, Franz Schubert, William Grant Still and Chin-Cheng Lin.
The first showcase was an abstract dance, “Exploring Connections.” The music was composed by Charlotte’s own Sydney Norwood, and the performance involved dancers Alabi Orisdale, Kailey Kammerdiener, Camryn Bratcher, Brandy Brown and Riley McGowen performing creative dance styles with musicians Jane Cho on cello, Kenan Boswell on bass clarinet, Haley Johnson on flute, Nisa Sheikh on viola and Joseph Anderson on violin.
“The dance was off of exploring connections,” said Riley McGowen, one of the dancers. “It’s about making connections with people in everyday life, like someone you see at the bus stop or a best friend.”
McGowen also explained that the group only had five rehearsals to practice and so created a bunch of that stuff in a very short amount of time.”
The show also included vocal performances from Sarah Freeman, Abigail Williams, Monisha Moore and Jeanine Diaz, who sang selections from musicals, gospels and romantic era operas accompanied by Brenda Fernandez on the piano.
One performance featured bass-baritone Zach Voigt singing “Der Tod und das Mädchen” by Franz Schubert. Voigt’s emotional intensity was visible through his posture and facial expression and pierced by his deep voice.
Besides singing, there were student musicians such as Christopher Smith on bass trombone, Samantha Webber on oboe, Melanie Nie Hrah Eban on piano, Gavin Foley on saxophone, Sufian Azfar on bass clarinet and Lincoln Gaskins on cello, who all played a variety of musical pieces.
Another performance was “Kaleidoscope,” performed by Tripp Haynes on the marimba. The three-movement piece was composed by multi-instrumentalist Ching-Cheng Lin.
Lastly, the musicians played the jazz-rock piece “Del Sasser” by Sam Jones. The song was performed by Vinny Vaccaro on Trumpet, Jimie Maley and Adam Kallestad on sax, Nick Mendlick on bass, Duane Ducoste Amede on guitar and Ryan Comley on percussion. Each musician played their own solo and received a standing ovation.