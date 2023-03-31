UNC Charlotte's Department of Music's Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble performed on Friday, March 24, at the Anne Belk Theater. The performance caused numerous standing ovations from the crowd.
The Symphonic Band appeared first, followed by the Wind Ensemble. The performances consisted of musical selections from both bands, a guest conductor and the world premiere of high school student Colin Nguyen's original composition.
Visiting Associate Director of Bands and Director of Athletic Bands at Charlotte, Daniel Fischer, conducted the Symphonic Band.
This portion of the concert began with an eclectic piece called "Dancing In The Wind - KAZE-NO-MAI" by Yosuke Fukuda and ended with "The Gallant Seventh," a famous military march by John Philip Sousa.
After a brief intermission, the Wind Ensemble began its performance.
Dr. Hunter Kopczynski, director of bands and assistant professor of music at Charlotte, conducted the Wind Ensemble.
The Wind Ensemble performed many pieces with different themes. In addition, Dr. Tyler Austin, director of bands and assistant professor of music at Old Dominion University, appeared as a guest conductor for "Nocturne" by Zhou Tian.
The Wind Ensemble's performance included the third movement of the "Collection of Vietnamese Folksongs," composed by Nguyen, a high school student from Hickory Ridge High School.
The premiere of this piece left the crowd in awe and prompted a standing ovation for Nguyen's work.
The concert ended with a final standing ovation to the students, conductors and composers.
The Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will perform again on April 28 at 7:30 in the Anne R. Belk Theater.