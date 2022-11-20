While most of the nostalgia-filled electronic subgenre is not performed live, several vaporwave artists performed in Charlotte at the Snug Harbor on Oct. 22.
The Neggy Gemmy tour featured artists Esprit and Death's Dynamic Shroud, both pioneers of the genre. Due to vaporwave's unique style, the genre rarely appears live outside of the underground scene in New York City, Philadephia or Los Angeles.
Snug Harbor, the Charlotte venue they performed at, was one of the smallest venues I have ever been to. It had no backstage or barrier between the audience and the stage. Snug Harbor felt like an open-mic coffee house, but one that served alcohol instead of coffee.
The opener was one of the most recognizable faces in vaporwave: George Clanton. He performed under his alias, Esprit which focuses on a more instrumental approach to his style. The music was a fusion of chillwave and vaporwave pulsing with synths and bass. Clanton had the most laid-back performance, with the only real sense of intensity coming from the excessive bass that is not present in the studio recordings.
The second act was the most experimental out of the batch. Tech Honors and James Webster are part of the vaporwave trio Death's Dynamic Shroud. Unfortunately, the third member, Keith Rankin, was absent on this tour. Nevertheless, this group did not disappoint.
The setup was more complex than Clanton's due to their style of music: distorted and warped glitch pop draped in vapor. But they incorporated visuals similar to the previous act, including three-dimensional renderings. They performed their music from around 2017 and onwards, which includes some of the most well-produced vaporwave out there. It mixed glitch, city pop, k-pop and anime soundtrack influences, which created a maximalist tone. Their performance included their latest release, "Darklife." Death's Dynamic Shroud had high energy and sang and contorted themselves during the setlist. Webster even whipped out a guitar, one of the night's highlights.
The final act was Clanton's partner, Lindsey French. French typically goes by her artist name, Neggy Gemmy (previously Negative Gemini). Most of her work sounds like lo-fi bedroom pop. However, her performance was hyperactive. She was the most lively artist there. On top of singing and playing multiple instruments, she was also handling the fog machine and queueing the background visuals and lighting using pedals. She did all this while maintaining an upbeat performance that shined through her entire set.
Overall, this was one of the most unique shows I have been to. The performances were high-energy and ethereal. They also felt more up close and personal than most shows, thanks to the setup at Snug Harbor. It deepened my respect towards artists involved in a genre usually seen as a meme of the past but is having a small resurgence.