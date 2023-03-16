As the semester's stress heightens and the weather outside becomes warmer, some may embrace the comfort of their gaming setup. Spring is a time for change, and new game releases are a part of this growth.
Since many games were delayed due to COVID-19 and development issues, 2023 is looking to be a year with many game releases. Here are some recommendations that will be released this spring:
1. 'Resident Evil 4'
"Resident Evil 4" is not a new title, as the original game was first released in 2005 for GameCube. However, Capcom is remaking the game with updated graphics, plot and gameplay.
"Resident Evil" is a franchise known for its action-horror gameplay, where protagonists fight bioengineered zombies and monsters. In "Resident Evil 4," players control Leon S. Kennedy, a secret agent searching through an isolated European village to find the United States president's daughter. On his journey, he battles infected cult members.
For fans of gore and chaos, "Resident Evil 4" is a great pick and will be released on March 24 for PC, PS4, PS5 and XSX/S.
2. 'The Last of Us Part 1'
"The Last of Us" series has surged in popularity due to the sequel's release in 2020 and a TV show adaptation currently on HBO. Originally a PlayStation exclusive, the first installation in the game series will be ported to PC on March 28.
"The Last of Us Part 1" features a post-apocalyptic world filled with dangerous zombies and conflicts between divided communities. The game's story follows main characters, Joel and Ellie, an unlikely and reluctant duo who bond gradually during their travels.
Those who enjoy narrative-based games accompanied by innovative combat and crafting should keep an eye out for this release.
3. 'Minecraft Legends'
A new action strategy game comes to Minecraft on April 18. "Minecraft Legends" offers campaign and competitive multiplayer content as players protect the Overworld from Piglin invasions.
Unlike traditional "Minecraft," players can expect to travel through biomes on a mount while fighting mobs with allies, gathering materials and building bases. One of the game's aspects is assembling groups of allies to assist in the journey.
People who love "Minecraft" but wish it had more tactical combat should enjoy this game. "Minecraft Legends" will be available on PC and all consoles.
4. 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'
Following the success of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," EA is releasing a sequel on April 28. "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" brings all of the cinematic action and world-building of the first game but with new improvements to the combat system and player abilities.
This game tells the story of Cal Kestis, a Jedi rebelling against the oppressive nature of the Empire. Players who enjoy exploring diverse environments while fighting foes will like this game's adventure.
"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" will arrive on PC, PS5 and XSX/S.
5. 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom'
The anticipated sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" comes to the Nintendo Switch on May 12. Since 2017, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" will be the latest development in "The Legend of Zelda" franchise.
This game will contain an open-world setting filled with monsters, environmental puzzles and landmarks. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" expands upon its predecessor through new flying mechanics and story elements. After defeating Calamity Ganon in the previous game, protagonist Link must prepare to vanquish evil to save Hyrule yet again.
Players that enjoy puzzles, combat and unique characters will love this addition to Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda" series.