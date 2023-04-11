On April 1, the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) posted a promo video titled "Lotus in Bloom," detailing their theme for "Viet Night." The organization's eighth annual event highlights dozens of Asian-owned businesses, families and traditions but, most importantly, is a celebration of Vietnamese culture.
The Instagram video is a testament to the reality of growing up Asian in America. VSA interns narrate over the video, stating, "I think I noticed I was different a really long time ago… I was the only one that looked the way that I did."
The promo shows association members sitting alone, then being together, showing the normalcy of their daily lives and their community with each other.
The video's narration showcases the struggle for Asian American youth to find true identity in places where they are not accepted. However, when they find a community with others of shared experiences, they begin to feel comfortable being themselves.
"Being in a community filled with many Asian Americans, it created a bond that will last for a lifetime," one VSA intern voices. The voice-over ends with a final quote, "I'm proud of it. I'm proud of being bilingual, and I'm also proud of being different."
"Lotus in Bloom" represents a necessary conversation about what Asian youth face every day growing up in the U.S. By highlighting the theme in Viet Night, the VSA members invite individuals from various Asian cultures to recognize the importance of their own community and values.
President of VSA, Kaitlyn Van, discussed how the theme is a metaphor for the struggles Asian Americans face.
"When a lotus grows, it sprouts underneath the surface of the water through dirty and rough conditions, but despite these conditions, it manages to push everything aside and rise above the surface of the water," Van said.
She continued to speak on how choosing the Lotus as a symbolic theme showcases a constant struggle to be accepted.
"This is a representation of our struggles as Asian Americans growing up in an environment in which we try to conform to a society that is utterly foreign to us and our families. But we define who we are, and when we start embracing our identity and cultural values, are we able to blossom and thrive," Van said.
Through promoting "Lotus in Bloom," the organization welcomes others to share an appreciation for not only Vietnamese culture but for other cultures. They understand the meaning of celebrating these differences. Through its many hosted events, the student association continues to show its support for all students, no matter their cultural backgrounds.
"VSA has always been an open and accepting student organization regardless of each member's ethnicity. Even though our organization has a focus on spreading awareness of Vietnamese culture, we strive to create a positive and supportive environment for all students," Van said.
The association's members actively support all individuals, allowing them to be integral to their community. VSA is where students can find acceptance and an organization dozens of Asian-owned businesses support.
VSA's Culture Chair, Phung Nguyen, speaks on the organization recognizing all other Asian communities in Charlotte.
"Even though we say that we are VSA, Vietnamese Student Association, we welcome all kinds of Asian Americans in our group in terms of interns and E-board members," Nguyen said.
In return for VSA's dedication to providing an accepting community, Asian-owned businesses show their favor. Many well-known businesses in Charlotte, and other locations, have shown their support of the organization's mission through sponsorship.
"For our Viet Night, we have worked with, this year as well as last year, a lot of Charlotte local businesses that are mainly Asian-owned, such as Bánmí Brothers, Beard Papa's, Vietnamese nail shops, as well as supermarkets. They have really helped us out this year," Nguyen said.
Since the association's establishment in 1989, VSA has given back to the community and continues to receive overarching support for its mission. VSA's "Lotus in Bloom" gives Asian Americans a platform to share their struggle to find an identity. By being a voice for the Asian community in Charlotte and across North Carolina, the VSA is essential to implementing societal change.
"We have VSA as well as Filipino Student Association as well as Asian American Student Association here at Charlotte. Although we are different organizations, at the end of the day, we are still Asian Americans," said Phung Nguyen.