"Asteroid City" takes place in a fictional American desert town written by a famous fictional playwright set in 1955, where world-changing events disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention. In the film, the characters deal with the arrival of a strange visitor and what it means for the city, with the expected fun Wes Anderson hijinks.
I left feeling underwhelmed by this decently charming new Anderson film.
For context, my opinion of Anderson's filmography is typically hit or miss, but recently it has been quite favorable. Since the release of my favorite Anderson film, "The Grand Budapest Hotel," Anderson has been trying to perfect his craft, usually to great success. His previous film, "The French Dispatch," expertly combines all of his trademarks into something that feels like a comment on how important stories are. While that sounds pretentious, it is executed well in "The French Dispatch," I was excited to see Anderson's new direction.
However, instead of something close to the great sweeping spectacle of "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Asteroid City" has something closer to "The Life Aquatic" or "Moonrise Kingdom," but is accomplished with Anderson's current visual style:
The visual style is terrific. He is back making the most Anderson film possible, with symmetrical framing, pastel colors, the characters talking away from one another, miniatures, and more. The style is plentiful; every shot is intentionally staged and draws your attention to the fact that real life could not look like this, though we all wish it could.
The common thread in most of Anderson's filmography is that the characters try to maintain control with their meager power. It does not matter whether it is the camp counselors, the Japanese government, controlling parents, or the police; it matters if the characters feel they are in a high leadership position. Usually, these characters have their power stripped away by someone of lower social status, and they comedically freak out, which works well and has made some incredible stories.
However, in "Asteroid City," Anderson has decided not to have the characters combat each other but simply float around. They meander and talk about life-altering problems from their past, yet it's almost entirely unconvincing. I did not feel they had changed from those issues in their past, so contemplating the issue did not give me a sense that this time would be any different. We watch them acknowledge the problem at the center of the character, and then the scene ends.
With a massive cast the size of a Robert Altman ensemble, I do not feel it is necessary to discuss the cast's pros and cons, as very few of the performances are there to elevate the film, as that is not what they are made to do in Andersons' films.
It is not giving anything away to say that the film is set within a fictional town in a fictional play, and we are shown it is a theater production. The film's publicity team and Anderson have been inconsistent on what details of the story they share, but they did let the general public know of the multiple stories taking place, in the marketing of the film. But I will stay broad in discussing those aspects, which are the most interesting parts of the film but are underdeveloped and rushed as a whole.
"Asteroid City" relies on style and dry humor, which sometimes works. When Tilda Swinton's character Dr. Hickenlooper says, "I never had children, but sometimes I wonder if I wish I should have," it still has a nonchalant wit that is funny and desirable in an Anderson and Roman Coppola script.
Unfortunately, the film's other face is a bad exercise in contemplating if it should take these complicated concepts seriously. The meta-humor and self-awareness exacerbate this issue; we are interrupted anytime there is a moment of sincere emotion. It is hard to discuss the film without talking about the meta-narrative aspects of the story in exact detail, so that is why I must remain vague.
Some moments in the film are intended to be "profound" and are portrayed so earnestly that it can give the impression that the director himself is starting to believe in them rather than highlighting their existence. I think that goes directly against what Anderson has been trying to prove with his most recent movies and what he has been broadly suggesting since his first film, "Bottle Rocket," 27 years ago.
I could never give in fully to this new movie from Anderson, and I wish that were not the case. Most fans of his previous films will likely enjoy this, and I will be there on day one when the next movie arrives. If Anderson can emphasize the scale of the story as he has done in past films, I will be able to watch with my prior adoration.
Rating: 5/10