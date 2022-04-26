Over 550 shows premiered throughout 2021. We're still in the early stages of 2022 and have already been bombarded with too many titles to choose from. Sifting through the content, I wanted to spend some time talking about what shows I've been watching lately. Thanks to the folks at studios and television companies like HBO, Prime Video, Starz and AppleTV+ who allowed me to view some seasons in their entirety for review. My opinions definitely vary with each show listed below, so let us dig in!
"The Gilded Age" (HBO)
Period pieces are one of the most popular shows on television today. Audiences were drawn into the lurid fantasy between shows like "Bridgerton" and "Downton Abbey." Julian Fellowes, the creator of "Downton Abbey," is also the mind behind HBO's latest period drama "The Gilded Age." Set in New York City during the 1880s, we follow a variety of families vying for power amongst socialites. The show is really nothing more than an organized look at the power dynamics of the era. This is where Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), as the lavish wife of a railroad tycoon (Morgan Spector), stood out for me. Their sharp banter is so incredibly funny and engaging that you could not help but cheer for them to succeed. What lost me with the "Gilded Age" was the character of Marian (Lousia Jacobson). Because she is the niece of two wealthy matriarchs (Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon), we get funny sequences between them. The problem is that those comedic moments are fleeting, and we're bogged down in Marian's needless romances. They are just never very interesting and take away from what made the show fun. The focus of these subplots really holds the show back from being something to recommend.
Rating: 5/10
Watch The Trailer Here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKj1cMz3yfI
"Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty" (HBO)
My knowledge of sports is little to nonexistent. I have some knowledge of football and hockey but know absolutely nothing about basketball. "Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty" follows the professional and personal lives of the players, managers and owners during their massive prominence in the 1980s. My interest in the series came from the involvement of executive producer Adam Mckay. His work with films like "The Big Short," "Vice" and the more recent film "Don't Look Up," took true stories and applied unique stylistic choices. If you're not a fan of flashy editing with graphics and quick camera cuts, this won't be for you. The same could be said if you're a die-hard Lakers fan, where not much of the narrative is surprising. What makes "Winning-Time" a success are the fantastic performances, particularly from John C. Reilly and Quincy Isaiah. Reilly as Buss, the Lakers' owner, and Isaiah as the young Magic Johnson are absolutely magnetic. No matter who they come across in the stacked supporting cast, they're charismatic and engaging. Of the eight episodes given to the press, I feel pretty comfortable saying that this show is a classic case of "style over substance." Your mileage may vary in terms of it being a good or bad thing, but I found it quite enjoyable.
Rating: 7/10
Watch The Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqbWwKx1nBU
"Slow Horses" (AppleTV+)
The spy genre has taken an entirely different style and tone over the years. There are plenty of James Bond stories, but also slow and more methodical entertainment like "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy." Both that film and AppleTV+'s latest series, "Slow Horses," star academy-award winner Gary Oldman. "Slow Horses" follows a team of British Intelligence agents in the dumping ground department of MI5. Led by Jackson Lamb (Oldman), this team of misfits tries to make it in the spy game while forming their own relationships. Two of the series' biggest selling points are Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas, who share a history in the agency. Every time they're on screen together, it's absolutely electric and entertaining. Both actors get more of a chance to shine later in the season, while we're introduced to a younger supporting cast of actors like Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke. It's a fun spy thriller that takes time with its journey, making the destination worth it.
Rating: 8/10
Watch The Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MzAFrTEWSQ
"Outer Range" (Prime Video)
The western genre has been majorly redefined over recent years. Between films and shows like "Sicario," "Hell or Water" and even "Yellowstone" audiences are craving these stories. "Outer Range," starring Josh Brolin, attempts to bridge both the sci-fi and western genres. Our story follows the Abbott family, ranchers in Wyoming who discover a life-changing mystery in the fight for their land. Brolin is captivating in the lead role, and his dynamic with a mysterious stranger (Imogen Poots) who arrives on his land is the show's highlight. The problem I had with this eight-episode season is that it's a lot of set-up. The central mystery will hook you in, but the payoff is nothing more than a tease for what's to come.
Rating: 6/10
Watch The Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MzAFrTEWSQ
"Gaslit" (Starz)
Everyone remembers the Watergate scandal as a dark and twisted time in political history. We've certainly been treated to dramatizations in film, but never in a detailed television format. "Gaslit" tackles the scandal from many different angles that haven't been put on film. In the one episode I had the privilege to preview, its pacing can be best compared to a political thriller. Julia Roberts and Sean Penn are dynamite in the roles of Martha and John Mitchell, but the standout is actor Shea Whigham. His portrayal of lawyer G. Gordon Liddy is hilarious, scary and entertaining. Like any first episode of a television show, the primary goal is to establish our characters and their story. With this episode being any indication, I feel comfortable saying we're positioned for a great season.
Rating: 8.5/10
Watch The Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQ-uyTbsWJw
"Better Call Saul" (AMC)
When "Breaking Bad" ended in 2013, audiences never expected we'd get another story in this world. "Better Call Saul," the spin-off starring Bob Odenkirk as lawyer Jimmy McGill (eventually to be called Saul Goodman), reminded fans just how great creator Vince Gilligan is. Entering this sixth and final season, the possibilities of where it could go are endless. This is undoubtedly a broad claim, but after these two episodes, audiences could be given a final season that rivals "Breaking Bad." We've reached a point in the series where the cartel is closing in on all sides. Whether it be Saul Goodman and his partner-in-crime Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), drug lord Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and his right-hand man Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), these characters are about to reach a boiling point. As a fan of this show and this world, the stakes have never been higher. I, for one, cannot wait to see where these characters end up!
Rating: 9/10
Watch The Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qz3u06eXf0E
