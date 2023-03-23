For students, spring move-outs mean cleaning out everything from the past year. Though there may be a lot to go through, this task does not have to be daunting. Here are some things to consider throwing out.
1. Class materials
Old projects, textbooks, notes and anything else from classes can go. Try to transfer notes to a place that can be accessible, such as a laptop, phone or flash drive. Doing so will keep a tidy space after throwing out papers. As for textbooks, try and sell them back to the campus bookstore or any platforms that allow it. The main goal is to eliminate any unnecessary items that will cause moving out to be more overwhelming.
2. Clothes, shoes and accessories
Consider donating clothes you do not wear anymore if they are in good condition. Many places around Charlotte accept donations. You can even get paid small amounts depending on where you go.
3. Trash
Get rid of any flyers or random papers that have been stored away. It can be easy to hold onto unnecessary items we see on campus. If they do not have any sentimental value, then throw them away.
4. Unnecessary household items
There are other things to consider throwing it out, such as general household accessories: bed sheets, appliances or anything else that will not be used. Throwing away these unnecessary items before it becomes a task is typically a good idea, especially for someone who decides to move into another dorm for the summer.