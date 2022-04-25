Of King Crimson’s 13 studio albums, “In the Court of the Crimson King” is their most recognizable. Since its 1969 release, it has been met with widespread critical acclaim from listeners and journalists alike. In addition to the music, I believe the lyrics and presentation of the album are a large part of why it has enjoyed such an enduring legacy. For example, the first impression a listener will have of the album is its striking artwork. The album’s outer gatefold cover is emblazoned with a distorted, screaming face. If one opens the cover to reveal the inner gatefold, they are met with the album’s lyrics and another ominous face, whose hands resemble that of an occult symbol. These characters represent two of the songs on the album: “21st Century Schizoid Man” and “The Court of the Crimson King,” respectively. The inner gatefold also reveals the album’s subtitle: “An Observation by King Crimson.” “In the Court of the Crimson King” is not a concept album, but the subtitle suggests each of the five songs are connected thematically.
While each song focuses on a different subject, they are tied together by being a reaction to the then-ongoing Cold War. Although the genesis of the songs is moored in the cultural landscape of the late 60s, their universal themes help give the lyrics a sense of timelessness. For example, “21st Century Schizoid Man” references commercialism and alienation that seems incredibly prescient. While “I Talk to the Wind” is also about alienation, its broad lyrics can be interpreted as disillusion with religion. “Moonchild” uses fantasy-inspired imagery to describe a search for innocence, which might reflect a desire to return to “simpler times” before the war and its constant reminders of our own mortality. “Epitaph” despairs the possibility of mutually-assured destruction, which continues to be relevant as conflicts arise across the globe. And the final track, “The Court of the Crimson King,” is about oppressors and manipulators. However, a color motif inspired by Donovan’s “Colours” and its Bob Dylan-like archetypal characters give the lyrics a folky edge, which allows for a great deal of listener interpretation.
Musically, the album still offers a unique blend of classical, jazz, and rock influences that make it as much of a tour-de-force today as it was in 1969. Across its 44-minute runtime, the album continually demands the listener’s attention; a distant, windy introduction gives way to a riff and verse that is prototypical of metal in “21st Century Schizoid Man.” The heaviness stands in contrast to the rest of the album, which is much more classically inspired. The song then changes feel entirely as the middle section becomes a fast, jazz-inspired frenzy. Following the song’s conclusion, it gives way to “I Talk to the Wind,” which is a calm acoustic guitar and flute-driven ballad. The song’s crossfade into “Epitaph” before the ending flute solo can conclude creates anticipation for what comes next. Apart from “The Court of the Crimson King,” “Epitaph” is the most classically-influenced song on the album and is characterized by its sprawling, continually-building arrangement. The song’s conclusion reflects the despair of the lyrics, and as it begins to fade, the band leaves the chord progression unresolved. A similar device was used throughout Erik Satie’s “Gymnopédie No. 1” to give the music a sense of “homelessness.”
“Moonchild” opens the second side of the album and serves as a respite from the intensity of “Epitaph.” The song is split into two sections: “The Dream” is a short, psychedelic ballad, and “The Illusion” is a lengthy free improvisation. Although this is understandably a divisive part of the album, the band’s saxophonist, Ian McDonald admitted it was recorded as filler. The band members freely responding to each other demonstrates a serenity and playfulness that helps “Moonchild” stand out. The illusion is then broken by the opening drum fill of “The Court of the Crimson King,” which adapts its main theme from Samuel Barber’s “Essay for Orchestra.” Despite the classical influence, the song remains accessible through the verse-chorus-bridge structure. Like “Epitaph,” interest is maintained by adding elements to the arrangement. Following the final repetition of the main theme and a short interlude, the song’s chaotic outro mirrors that of “21st Century Schizoid Man” by bringing the album to an aggressive halt.
Overall, while the music of “In the Court of the Crimson King” deservingly receives much praise, it is important to remember that the entire package—music, art, and lyrics—all stand together as one of King Crimson’s “definitive statements.” The album is home to some of the band’s best-known songs, but I do not think it would have been nearly as impactful if it eschewed its striking artwork or esoteric lyrics for something more in line with popular music of the late 60s.
