Christmas movies have been an integral part of the holiday season. They are the things we watch with our family to either get in the spirit, or wind down after a busy day of celebration. There are so many classic options to choose from, but there are also so many that slip under the radar. Those that slip usually wind up being something that have a special place in certain people’s hearts. For me, the 10 films listed below are definite go-to’s that I watch to get into the holiday season and spirit. They are just not the big name items that many may think of when they hear Christmas.
The Family Stone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fl9jRAK30M
Every time I watch “The Family Stone” it feels like a warm hug. Following Claire Danes as a successful Manhattan executive who goes to her boyfriend's family's home for Christmas, Danes gets a culture shock beyond her wildest dreams. We definitely know where it’s going, but all of these people are so instantly likeable. We know our lead is going to soften up, but it’s nice seeing how she gets there. Something I watch yearly, it always leaves me with a smile on my face and gets me in the Christmas spirit!
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__PnD1HWXSo
The 2005 crime comedy starring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer isn’t necessarily a “Christmas” movie. A murder mystery that brings together a private investigator, a struggling actress and a thief disguised as an actor, the film gets its Christmas cheer from being set during Christmas time. Watching shootouts and fistfights that are set at the holidays may not be normal viewing, but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t put me in the Christmas mood.
Arthur Christmas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tk-WZSqIGQ
Arguably the film filled with the most “Christmas cheer,” this one is fun for all families. Following Santa’s son, Arthur and his Grandsanta, they go out on a quest to give a gift that was evidently missed on Christmas. What proceeds is something filled with Christmas cheer that no one ever really looks at. Something this Christmas centric is definitely the right sort of film for this holiday season. The appeal is for all audiences!
Jingle All The Way
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhJYMEzQA-Q
Let me be clear, an Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy from 1996 isn’t an award winning film. Following a father who vows to get his son a “Turbo Man” action figure, crazy shopping during the holiday hijinks ensue. Besides the numerous Schwarzenegger and Sinbad memes that ensued over the years, this one rings true for another reason. The pandemonium of shopping for Christmas gifts (especially with the release of the PS5 and Xbox) is ripe for comedy. Admittedly somewhat mild compared to the numerous Black Friday Youtube videos in the past, seeing the Terminator navigate the chaos is entertaining. Now plug in the holiday spirit, you’ve got an effective Christmas comedy.
Love The Coopers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kcnBmwrXGY
A misfire on release in 2015, “Love The Coopers” surprised me in just how sweet of a story it is. Following generations of the Cooper family before their Christmas Eve tradition, the Christmas charm is strong. A film this funny and full of likable actors makes for a relatable Christmas party. Between the stress of the family and the holiday chaos, the Cooper family feels like any other. That’s certainly not a bad thing when everyone is so relatable and just makes you smile. Even the sillier moments (like dancing in a hospital) are goofy enough to deliver. It also includes one of the sweetest stories I've seen with the great Alan Arkin and Amanda Seyfried. Something so warm and friendly for the holiday season really can’t get better than this.
The Night Before
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOBdxkhJvHQ
Seth Rogen and his “stoner” comedies certainly have laughs that have stood the test of time. His 2015 Christmas comedy about three friends in a strained relationship who’re looking for a legendary Christmas Eve party, has a lot of laughs. Definitely not something for the family, but if you want a good time with your friends, you can’t do better. Rogen, Gordon-Levitt and Mackie have a chemistry so palpable that it feels like you’re part of the gang. Now throw in a rather “saintly” (you’ll see what I mean) drug dealer in Michael Shannon and you’ve got an entertaining Christmas romp.
Christmas With The Kranks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTzyGuB9V6c
Ever since I first heard his voice in Toy Story, There was something about Tim Allen that I instantly connected with. When Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis’s daughter says she won’t be home for Christmas, they decide to skip it all together. When she gives them a call saying she’ll actually be in town, they have to put together an entire Christmas in a flash. What follows plays as the equivalent of cinematic comfort food for the family. Definitely knowing the highs and lows of this story, Allen and Lee-Curtis keep it in the Christmas spirit. For something that is this into the “spirit” of Christmas, you can’t help but smile by the time its warm and fuzzies wash over you.
Jack Frost
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orPZ0BMUI7k
There’s no denying that the 1998 film starring Michael Keaton is incredibly schmaltzy. It’s the type of film that follows a guy who isn’t reliable and then becomes wholesome by the time the credits roll. Certainly not a fresh idea, but one that works on the charisma of lead Michael Keaton. He’s so incredibly well meaning, that you root for him to right his wrongs. Set this during the Christmas season where family should be together, it’s the type of film that makes you want to hug your loved ones.
Four Christmases
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6veo6Js7HUE
Full disclosure, my affection for both Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn is at an incredibly high level. Being a couple who normally vacations for the holidays, their trip ends up being canceled and they are stuck visiting all four of their divorced parents. What follows is slapstick hijinks that work because of our leads. We get plenty of detail in each of the families holiday’s festivities, but the real charm is something else. The growing affection our lead characters have for this season with their family is a very worthy watch!
Deck The Halls
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1A2uWWF1ZU
Some will consider this 2006 film starring Matthew Brodrick and Danny Devito the equivalent to a bag of mush. While the story of two houses on the same block in competition for the most festive Christmas house isn’t original, there’s a clever amount of heart and humor on display. Would I be lying to you if I said you won’t know where this movie is going? No, absolutely not. Though when you have actors like Devito and Brodrick as our conduits, you can’t help but smile! While not necessarily groundbreaking, it’s a nice piece of Christmas cheer that’s very much worth your time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.