Trevor Noah describes the Recording Academy's 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony as "the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the capital." However, even with the night's anticipated flashy performances and prestigious awards, it is hard to agree with this statement fully. Ever since the global pandemic began, "big events" in our day have become as little as gathering a few friends together to remember what it feels like to socialize again. Like any event, the Grammys this year had awkward and comical moments. There were moments of intensity and excitement. Oddly enough, in the most unfamiliar circumstances, celebrities have never looked so natural. As a viewer, watching a room full of artists show genuine support towards one another without the pressure of a physical crowd felt comfortable and, in a way, intimate. There is plenty to be said about an event as extensive and controversial as the Grammys. For the sake of brevity, here's an update on some of the best performances of the night, featured award winners and music history made at tonight's awards.
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak make their debut appearance as Silk Sonic with their new single "Leave the Door Open." Shoulders down in silky orange suits, the band embodies the soul and the sound of groups such as The Temptations. Their spotlight performance left viewers itching for their upcoming album, although no release date has been confirmed for this project.
Another performance that left people talking was Lil Baby's poetic and weighty performance of "The Bigger Picture." The song figuratively takes place in the middle of a crime scene where an officer has unjustly shot an unarmed black man, in this case, played by African American actor Kendrick Smith Sampson. The scene is horrifically familiar, from the pavement to the police station to the burning buildings to the steps of city hall. The song breaks into verses of spoken word from other artists. Altogether it was a moving depiction of the cry that the Black Lives Matter movement has been making for years.
Lil Baby wasn't the only artist who decided it was time to address these recurring tragedies through music last year. Anderson .Paak was all smiles as he received his award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his song "Lockdown," which he released amidst the chaos of quarantine and racial injustice in 2020. He says, "This is dedicated to every human being that has a voice. If you have a voice, use it because they're watching. This is proof." The meaning of these words holds even more weight as the night unfolds, and H.E.R., along with her fellow songwriters Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, receives the Song of the Year award for "I Can't Breathe." Viewers witnessed these talented artists' well-deserved recognition for their musically-expressed emotions regarding racial injustice and inequality in this country. However, on the subject of inequality, there is an inevitable elephant in the room regarding biases in nominations for the Grammys each year.
One would be surprised to know that numerous popular musicians such as Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Drake, and many others have an ongoing disdain for the Grammys. A tweet from The Weeknd when the nominations for this year first came out states, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency." According to People Magazine, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. responds to such slander by asking artists to "Work with us [The Recording Academy], not against us, to build a new Recording Academy that will serve everyone in the industry." There was confusion amongst viewers this year as to why certain artists were not nominated. As The Weeknd begins his Grammy's boycott, Jay-Z appears at the awards ceremony despite his past Grammy boycotting tendencies to see his daughter and wife make history.
Blue Ivy Carter is now the second-youngest Grammy Winner at nine years old for Best Music Video, and her mom/collaborator could not be more proud. Beyoncé shows elegance throughout the night as she receives four awards, making her the female artist with the most Grammy wins ever. Her musical expertise also helped Megan Thee Stallion land one of her three Grammys of the night in Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best New Artist. Megan is elated as she stands next to her idol.
Many household names were acknowledged during the In Memoriam tribute, such as Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, Mary Wilson, Kenny Rogers, and countless others. The In Memoriam tribute was serenaded by Brandi Carlile, Lionel Richie, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak. There was also recognition to all health care workers and those in the medical field helping during the pandemic. The Recording Academy allowed independent music venues struggling financially to present awards throughout the ceremony to bring more recognition and hopefully provide enough funds for them to continue moving forward. The night capped off with the record of the year award given to Billie Eilish for her song "everything I wanted," and, in a Kanye-like fashion, Eilish talked about how Megan deserved it over her. Despite being the least viewed award show in the ceremony's history, it was still a joyous and historic occasion that will be remembered for years to come.
